Adani Group To Acquire Air Works For Enterprise Value Of Rs 400 Cr

New Delhi: Adani Group on Monday said it will acquire aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services firm Air Works for an enterprise value of Rs 400 crore.

"Adani Defence Systems & Technologies Ltd (ADSTL) has signed a share purchase agreement to acquire 85.8 per cent shareholding in Air Works, India's largest private sector MRO company with the largest pan-India footprint," the conglomerate said in a statement.