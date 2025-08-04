ETV Bharat / business

Adani Group Says Not Exploring Tie-up With China's BYD

New Delhi: Adani Group on Monday said it is not exploring any tie-up with Chinese firms such as BYD for battery manufacturing and clean energy technology.

In a stock exchange filing, Assam Govt, Not Adani Acquiring Land Near Guwahati Airport: Himanta Ltd, the group's flagship firm, said reports of a tie-up with Chinese companies BYD and Beijing WeLion New Energy Technology are incorrect. "The Adani Group is not exploring any form of collaboration with BYD for battery manufacturing in India," it said. "Similarly, we are not engaged in any discussions with Beijing WeLion New Energy Technology for a partnership of any kind."

Reports had suggested that group chairman Gautam Adani was "personally heading discussions" with BYD executives to manufacture batteries in India and extend its push into clean energy.