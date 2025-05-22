ETV Bharat / business

Adani Group Posts Record EBITDA Of Rs 90,000 Cr In FY25

New Delhi: Adani Group's portfolio companies posted their highest-ever pre-tax profit (EBITDA) of about Rs 90,000 crore in the fiscal year ended March 31 and had a cash balance to cover 21 months of debt servicing, the ports-to-energy conglomerate said on Thursday.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) has more than tripled in six years - from Rs 24,870 crore in 2018-19 to Rs 89,806 crore in 2024-25 (April 2024 to March 2025).

EBITDA grew by 8.2 per cent from Rs 82,976 crore in FY24 to Rs 89,806 crore in FY25, with a 6-year (FY19-FY25) Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24 per cent.

Net profit for 2024-25 came in at Rs 40,565 crore and has seen a six-year CAGR of 48.5 per cent. Gross Assets have increased to Rs 609,133 lakh crore, with a 6-year CAGR of over 25 per cent, the conglomerate said in a press statement.

The group, which is on a massive spending spree from airports to renewable energy parks, saw gross debt climb to Rs 2.9 lakh crore from Rs 2.41 crore in FY24. After considering Rs 53,843 crore of cash balance, the net debt was Rs 2.36 lakh crore in FY25.

The group said that cash balances provide liquidity cover for 21 million of debt servicing obligations.

"ROA in FY25 reached 16.5 per cent, one of the highest amongst infrastructure players globally," it said. "Prudent capital allocation has led to steady Return on Asset (ROA) at 16 per cent, showcasing no compromise on ROA to achieve high growth."

The accelerated profit growth has reduced leverage - net debt-to-EBITDA is down from 3.8x in FY19 to 2.6x in FY25. Cash balance of Rs 53,843 cr represents 18.5 per cent of gross debt.

"A key highlight of FY25 is the continued industry-beating Return on Assets of 16.5 per cent, which is amongst the highest in any infrastructure business globally, underpinning the attractive asset base and the execution capabilities of the Adani Portfolio to continuously churn out the best quality assets across sub sectors," said Jugeshinder 'Robbie' Singh, Group CFO, Adani Group.

"Additionally, we have undertaken various initiatives related to governance and ESG, viz., tax transparency report released by all portfolio companies, in addition to all the other initiatives introduced over the past years, resulting in industry-best ESG scores and performance by international ESG rating agencies."