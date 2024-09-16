ETV Bharat / business

RE-INVEST 2024: Adani Group Firms Pledge Rs 4.05 Lakh Cr Investment In Renewable Energy Projects

By PTI

Adani Group pledges Rs 4,05,800 crore for renewable energy projects, including solar, wind, and Green Hydrogen at the 4th Global Renewable Energy Investors Meet & Expo (RE-INVEST) 2024. This investment will have the potential to create 71,100 jobs.

Adani Group Chairman, Gautam Adani
Adani Group Chairman, Gautam Adani (ANI)

Gandhinagar: Adani Group on Monday said it has pledged Rs 4,05,800 crore investment in renewable energy projects like solar, wind and Green Hydrogen at the 4th Global Renewable Energy Investors Meet & Expo (RE-INVEST) 2024.

According to the Shapat Patras (pledges) submitted at RE-INVEST to the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, the group firms -- Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) and Adani New Industries Ltd (ANIL)--made investment commitments in renewable projects by 2030. Adani Green Energy, India's largest renewable energy company, has committed to 50 GW RE capacity by 2030 (currently at 11.2 GW operational capacity).

Adani New Industries will set up a solar manufacturing plant of 10 GW, wind manufacturing of 5 GW, Green Hydrogen output of 10 GW (Green Hydrogen: 0.5 MMTPA, Green Ammonia 2.8 MMTPA) and electrolyser manufacturing of 5 GW. The investment of Rs 4,05,800 crore will have job creation potential for 71,100 people.

