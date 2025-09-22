ETV Bharat / business

Adani Group Announces Scholarship Programme At IIM Calcutta To Nurture Future Leaders

Kolkata: The Adani Group on Monday announced a scholarship programme for students of IIM Calcutta, aiming to foster leadership talent and strengthen industry-academia collaboration. The announcement of the Adani Accelerated Leadership Program (AALP) followed the signing of an MoU in the presence of IIM Calcutta Director Prof Alok Kumar Rai.

The initiative will support six MBA students annually, with a total endowment of Rs 1.62 crore over two years, an official of the group said. The amount will be disbursed in two tranches of Rs 81 lakh each based on academic performance.

Welcoming the partnership, IIM Calcutta Dean (Development & External Relations) Prof. Sumanta Basu said, “This aligns our shared focus on leadership development, diversifying areas of activity, and collaborating in research.”

Introducing the scholarship, Subhashrie R. Venkatraj, Senior VP (AALP Intake), Adani Group, said this was aimed at nurturing an internal talent pool, which she termed “the key to success”. Students interacted with Adani group leaders during the event.