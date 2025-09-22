Adani Group Announces Scholarship Programme At IIM Calcutta To Nurture Future Leaders
By PTI
Published : September 22, 2025 at 8:46 PM IST
Kolkata: The Adani Group on Monday announced a scholarship programme for students of IIM Calcutta, aiming to foster leadership talent and strengthen industry-academia collaboration. The announcement of the Adani Accelerated Leadership Program (AALP) followed the signing of an MoU in the presence of IIM Calcutta Director Prof Alok Kumar Rai.
The initiative will support six MBA students annually, with a total endowment of Rs 1.62 crore over two years, an official of the group said. The amount will be disbursed in two tranches of Rs 81 lakh each based on academic performance.
Welcoming the partnership, IIM Calcutta Dean (Development & External Relations) Prof. Sumanta Basu said, “This aligns our shared focus on leadership development, diversifying areas of activity, and collaborating in research.”
Introducing the scholarship, Subhashrie R. Venkatraj, Senior VP (AALP Intake), Adani Group, said this was aimed at nurturing an internal talent pool, which she termed “the key to success”. Students interacted with Adani group leaders during the event.
Adani Airports CEO Arun Bansal advised students to remain “curious and humble”, while Promoter & Executive Director Sagar Adani said the group’s role was to “facilitate talent building, resulting in organisation building”.
The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta was established as the first national institute for Post-Graduate studies and Research in Management by the Government of India in November 1961 in collaboration with Alfred P. Sloan School of Management (MIT), the Government of West Bengal, The Ford Foundation and Indian industry. During its initial years, several prominent faculty formed part of its nucleus, including Jagdish Sheth, J. K. Sengupta, among others.
