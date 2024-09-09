ETV Bharat / business

Adani Green Redeems USD 750 Million Bonds

New Delhi: Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), the renewable energy arm of the ports-to-power conglomerate run by billionaire Gautam Adani, on Monday, said it has redeemed USD 750 million worth of bonds as it deleverages business. In a statement, the firm said it has completed "redemption of all outstanding USD 750 million 4.375 per cent Holdco Notes due on September 8, 2024."

The move is in step with its January announcement of a plan to redeem the USD 750 million worth of notes, eight months ahead of the redemption date.

Issued in September 2021, the three-year Holdco Notes supported AGEL's high-growth objectives. During the period, AGEL's capacity has increased more than three-fold - from 3.5 gigawatt (GW) to 11.2 GW, registering a CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) of 48 per cent.

The company had in January stated it would pay USD 169 million from its reserves and internal accruals, and USD 300 million from the consideration from a joint venture with TotalEnergies Renewables. The remaining USD 281 million was to come from the initial tranche from a preferential issue of warrants.

That funding was completed with the receipt of the funds under the preferential allotment of Rs 9,350 crore (USD 1.12 billion) to the promoters of the company.

"AGEL's overall capital management philosophy has remained focused on long-term value creation through asset development and positioned AGEL as a self-propelled growth engine. It also emphasizes the structured approach to accomplish credit metrics akin to investment grade profile for its underlying debt capital raise program," the firm said in the statement on Monday.