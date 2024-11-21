ETV Bharat / business

Adani Green Energy Drops Proposed USD Bond Offerings After Bribery Charge By US Prosecutors

Mumbai: Adani Green Energy Thursday said the company has postponed the proposed USD-denominated bond offerings against the backdrop of US prosecutors charging the Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani and other Indian executives with an alleged bribery scheme.

In a statement on Thursday, Adani Green Energy Limited said: “The United States Department of Justice and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission have issued a criminal indictment and brought a civil complaint, respectively, in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, against our Board members, Gautam Adani and Sagar Adani.".

“The United States Department of Justice have also included our Board member, Vneet Jaain, in such criminal indictment. In light of these developments, our subsidiaries have presently decided not to proceed with the proposed USD denominated bond offerings,” it said.

Adani Green Energy was planning to raise $1.5 billion for financing new green energy projects in the conglomerate’s biggest borrowing since the group came under attack from a US short seller in January.

The company aimed to tap the bond markets and had appointed multiple banks including the State Bank of India, DBS Bank, Emirates NBD Bank PJSC, and First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC, as joint bookrunners.

What is the bribery charge by the US

US prosecutors on Wednesday charged billionaire Adani with paying hundreds of millions of dollars in bribes and hiding the payments from investors. They alleged that Adani agreed to pay more than $250 million in bribes to Indian officials for lucrative solar energy supply contracts.

The deals were projected to generate more than $2 billion in profits after tax, over roughly 20 years. Prosecutors say one of Adani's alleged accomplices meticulously tracked bribe payments, using his phone to log the bungs offered to officials.