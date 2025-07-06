ETV Bharat / business

Adani Enterprises Announces Rs 1,000 Cr NCD Issue Offering Up To 9.3 Pc

New Delhi: Billionaire Gautam Adani-led group's flagship firm on Sunday announced a Rs 1,000 crore NCD issue offering up to 9.30 per cent per annum. The issue opens on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, and closes on July 22, a company statement said. It offers an effective yield of up to 9.30 per cent per annum.

This is Adani Enterprises' second public issuance of secured, rated, listed redeemable, non-convertible debentures.

"The second public issuance of NCDs by AEL, further deepens our commitment to inclusive capital markets growth and retail participation in long-term infrastructure development. This new issuance follows the strong market response to AEL's debut NCD offering, which witnessed capital appreciation for debt investors after a rating upgrade within six months -- reflecting the group's consistent delivery and financial robustness," Jugeshinder 'Robbie' Singh, Group CFO, Adani Group, said.

"As the incubator of India's most critical energy and transport utility platforms -- including Adani Ports & SEZ, Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Power, and Adani Green Energy -- AEL is successfully scaling the next generation of infrastructure businesses across airports, roads, data centres, and the green hydrogen ecosystem. Each of these verticals is poised to play a transformative role in India's journey toward a USD 5-trillion economy," he added.

AEL's first NCD issuance of Rs 800 crore, launched in September last year, was fully subscribed on the first day. AEL is the only corporate (outside of NBFCs) offering a listed debt product for retail investors, thereby creating a rare opportunity for individual and non-institutional investors to participate in India's infrastructure growth story.

With the recent rate cuts and the beginning of a softer interest rate cycle, the AEL NCD issue comes at an opportune time for investors seeking stable, fixed-income avenues. Offering competitive yields compared to similarly rated NCDs and fixed deposits, this public issue presents a valuable proposition for the investors.

The proposed NCDs have been rated "Care AA-; Stable" and "[ICRA]AA- (Stable)". CARE Ratings first upgraded the credit rating of AEL on February 19, 2025 and reaffirmed the rating on 18 June 2025.