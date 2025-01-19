ETV Bharat / business

Adani Energy Solutions' Order Book Swells To Rs 54,700 Crore

New Delhi: Adani Energy Solutions Ltd, India's largest electricity transmission and distribution company, has won two new transmission projects, helping swell its order book to Rs 54,700 crore -- more than three times the work order it had at the start of the current fiscal in April 2024.

In October-December 2024 -- the third quarter of the fiscal year April 2024 to March 2025 (FY25), won two new transmission projects worth Rs 28,455 crore in Rajasthan, related to the renewable energy park, Jefferies said in a report.

The orders include the 25,000-crore Bhadla-Fatehpur HVDC project, which is AESL's largest order win to date.

These order wins have pushed up the company's market share in TBCB (tariff-based competitive bidding) orders to 24 per cent, from 17 per cent in the second quarter.

AESL's current order book now stands at Rs 54,700 crore, as compared to Rs 17,000 crore at the beginning of the current financial year. This is the highest order book amongst all private-sector transmission companies.

During the quarter, the company commissioned one transmission line, adding over 1000 circuit kilometres to its network, which stands at 26,485 cKM and 84,286 MVA of transformation capacity. As of December 2023, there were 20,422 cKM and 54,661 MVA.

In distribution, the company supplies power to over 3 million customers in the Mumbai metropolitan and Mundra SEZ regions. During the quarter, the Mumbai market saw a 3 per cent year-on-year increase in power sales to 2.57 billion units, while the Mundra market saw a 30 per cent rise to 236 million units.