Adani Airports Secures USD 1 Bn Financing For Mumbai International Airport

New Delhi: Adani Group's airport arm has secured USD 1 billion in financing from global investors to fund the construction of the Mumbai International Airport, the conglomerate said on Tuesday.

"The transaction was led by Apollo-managed funds, with participation from a syndicate of leading institutional investors and insurance companies, which included BlackRock-managed funds, Standard Chartered among others, underlining global confidence in India’s Infrastructure opportunity and Adani Airports’ operating platform," it said in a statement.

Adani Airports Holdings Limited (AAHL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd and India’s largest private airport operator, raised USD 1 billion through a project finance structure for its Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL).