Adani Airports Secures USD 1 Bn Financing For Mumbai International Airport

Adani Airports Holdings Limited raised USD 1 billion through a project finance structure for its Mumbai International Airport Ltd.

File photo of Adani office building in Ahmedabad
File photo of Adani office building in Ahmedabad (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 24, 2025 at 10:29 AM IST

New Delhi: Adani Group's airport arm has secured USD 1 billion in financing from global investors to fund the construction of the Mumbai International Airport, the conglomerate said on Tuesday.

"The transaction was led by Apollo-managed funds, with participation from a syndicate of leading institutional investors and insurance companies, which included BlackRock-managed funds, Standard Chartered among others, underlining global confidence in India’s Infrastructure opportunity and Adani Airports’ operating platform," it said in a statement.

Adani Airports Holdings Limited (AAHL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd and India’s largest private airport operator, raised USD 1 billion through a project finance structure for its Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL).

The transaction involves the issuance of USD 750 million notes maturing in July 2029, which shall be used for refinancing. The financing structure also includes a provision to raise an additional USD 250 million, resulting in total financing of USD 1 billion.

"This framework will provide enhanced financial flexibility for the capital expenditure program of MIAL for development, modernisation, and capacity enhancement," the company said in a statement. This is India’s first investment-grade (IG) rated private bond issuance in the airport infrastructure sector.

