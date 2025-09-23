ETV Bharat / business

2nd International Bharat 6G Symposium On October 9-10 To Spotlight India's Leadership In 6G Innovation

New Delhi: India Mobile Congress (IMC) is all set to host the second International Bharat 6G Symposium in partnership with Bharat 6G Alliance on October 9-10 in New Delhi. This symposium at IMC, Asia's premier showcase of technology, will see discussions on how 6G technology will drive digital sovereignty, economic growth and technological innovation in India and beyond, a release said.

The event will be inaugurated by Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who will be accompanied by Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development. Telecom Secretary Neeraj Mittal and Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government Ajay Sood would also attend the event.

The symposium will convene over 70 prominent speakers from around the globe and India, with overseas participants representing regions such as the UK, Europe, USA, Japan, Germany, Scotland, Finland and Sweden.

Reflecting the collaborative spirit driving 6G innovation globally, the symposium also brings together a blend of technology and telecom stalwarts like Dr. Mallik Tatipamula, Chief Technology Officer, Ericsson Silicon Valley, Santa Clara, USA, a distinguished Fellow of the Royal Society (FRS), the world's oldest and most prestigious scientific academy.

The participating companies span a diverse ecosystem - the list includes leading technology and telecom vendors like Ericsson, Nokia, Nvidia and Qualcomm; international industry bodies including NGMN Alliance and GSMA, the release added.

David Koilpillai, Chairman, Bharat 6G Alliance said, "Hosting the International Bharat 6G Symposium alongside the India Mobile Congress reflects the scale and dynamism of India's digital ecosystem. Our focus is on enabling collaboration between diverse stakeholders, from global tech leaders to Indian telecom pioneers."