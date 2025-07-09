150 Years Of BSE: Journey From Banyan Tree To 1 Of Top Global Exchanges

Hyderabad: Asia's oldest stock exchange, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), was established on July 9, 1875 when India was still under British colonial rule. The journey of BSE commenced under a banyan tree and today it has transformed itself into a technology-led real-time marketplace spreading its wings throughout the length and breadth of country.
As BSE steps into its 150th year of establishment, it proudly recalls its valuable contribution to the Indian economy. BSE has played a very important role in channeling the savings of millions of investors for productive purposes of nation building. BSE has facilitated capital raising for over 5,000 companies, helping towards expansion, innovation, upliftment and modernisation of various sectors of the economy, leading to the development of India. It has also given the opportunity to ordinary investors to build their wealth by participating in nation building.
On the auspicious occasion of reaching the milestones of 150th year, BSE rededicates itself to the nation in creating a vibrant and safe marketplace actively contributing to make India a much sought after global destination aspiring to achieve market size of $25 trillion in near future.
What is Bombay Stock Exchange?
BSE, Asia's first stock exchange and first in the country to be granted permanent recognition under the Securities Contract Regulation Act, 1956, has had an interesting rise to prominence.
Over the past 150 years, BSE has facilitated the growth of the Indian corporate sector by providing it an efficient capital-raising platform. Today BSE provides an efficient and transparent market for trading in equity, currencies, debt instruments, derivatives and mutual funds.
Granted Approval by SEBI: BSE has been granted approval from Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for Administration and Supervision of Investment Advisers (IAs) under Regulation SEBI (Investment Advisers) Regulation 2013 and Research Analyst (RAs) under SEBI Regulation (Research Analysts) Regulations, 2014 from July 25, 2024.
BSE's Popular Equity Index: The BSE SENSEX is India's most widely tracked stock market benchmark index. It is traded internationally on the EUREX as well as leading exchanges of the BRCS nations (Brazil, Russia, China and South Africa).
Corporate Social Responsibility: Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in BSE is aligned with its tradition of creating wealth in the community with a three pronged focus on education, health and the environment. Besides funding charitable causes for the elderly and the physically challenged, BSE has been supporting the rehabilitation and restoration efforts in earthquake-hit communities of Gujarat. BSE has been awarded the Golden Peacock Global - CSR Award for its initiatives in CSR by the World Council of Corporate Governance.
BSE Group Companies: BSE Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (BTPL), BSE Institute Ltd., BSE Administration &Supervision Ltd. (BASL), Central Depository Services (CDSL), Indian Clearing Corporation Limited (ICCL), India International Exchange (IFSC) Limited (India INX), India International Clearing Corporation (IFSC) Limited (India ICC).
Key Milestones of BSE:
- July 9, 1875: The Native Share & Stock Broker's Association formed
- August 31, 1957: BSE granted permanent recognition under Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act (SCRA)
- January 2, 1986: S&P BSE SENSEX , country's first equity index launched
- July 25, 1990: For the first time, the S&P BSE SENSEX closes above 1000 points.
- May 1, 1992: SEBI Act established (An Act to protect, develop and regulate the securities market)
- March 14, 1995: BSE On-Line Trading (BOLT) system introduced
- 1997: BSE On-Line Trading (BOLT) system expanded nation-wide
- June 9, 2000: BSE launched equity derivatives.
- February 11, 2000: S&P BSE SENSEX crosses 6000 in intra-day trading.
- July 11, 2001: BSE Teck launched, India 's First free float index
- January 1, 2003: India 's first ETF on S&P BSE SENSEX - ‘SPICE' introduced
- May 17, 2004: Second biggest fall of all time, Circuit filters used twice in a day (564.71 points, 11.14%)
- August 19, 2005: BSE becomes a Corporate Entity
- February 7,2006: SENSEX closed above the 10,000-mark for the first time
- October 21, 2006: BSE Hindi website launched
- March 7, 2007: Singapore Exchange Limited entered into an agreement to invest in a 5% stake in BSE
- January 4, 2010: Market time changed to 9.00 a.m. - 3.30 p.m.
- November 17, 2011: Maharashtra and United Kingdom Environment Ministers launched Concept Note for S&P BSE Carbon Index
- March 13, 2012: Launch of BSE-SME Exchange Platform
- December 12, 2014: Market Cap of BSE SME listed companies crosses landmark 10,000 crore
- October 13, 2015: BSE becomes the fastest exchange in the world with a median response speed of 6 microseconds
- July 9, 2016: Then finance minister Arun Jaitley unveiled the commemorative postage stamp celebrating 140 glorious years of BSE
- January 9, 2017: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India International Exchange (IFSC) Ltd, India’s first International Exchange
- December 22, 2018: BSE launched ‘BSE Startups’, a new platform for entrepreneurs to list their start-ups.
- May 13, 2019: BSE becomes India’s first ever stock exchange to get certified with International Standard for Business Continuity Management System (BCMS)
- June 11, 2020: BSE becomes India's first exchange to introduce and adopt India Good Delivery Standards for GOLD and SILVER
- April 7, 2022: BSE Technologies Private Limited receives authorisation from SEBI to operate as a KYC Registration Agency
- October 24, 2022: BSE creates history by launching Electronic Gold Receipts (EGRs) on Diwali during Muhurat Trading.
- April 17, 2025: Finance Minister Sitharaman hails BSE’s 150-year legacy
- BSE 150 Index launched: Sitharaman launched the BSE 150 Index, a new benchmark index designed to track the performance of the top 150 listed companies based on market capitalisation and liquidity.
Major Awards and Recognitions:
As a pioneering financial institution in the Indian capital market, BSE has won several awards and recognitions that acknowledge the work done and progress made.
- IT Genius Awards 2017 in the category ‘Data Centre Excellence’ for setup of the India INX Data Centre by CORE (Centre of Recognition & Excellence)
- Digital Innovation Award 2017 for the Social Media Analytics Project by Netmagic Business World Digital Leadership and CIO Award
- Best Corporate film encompassing Vision, History, Value and Spirit of Excellence award, Best Corporate film on Employer Branding award and Most Influential HR Leaders in India award at World HRD Congress 2017
- Best Exchange of the Year award at 4th India Bullion & Jewellery awards 2017
- Skoch Achiever Award 2016 for SME Enablement
- Best IT Implementation Award 2016 in the “Most Complex Project Category” by PC Quest
- Lions CSR Precious Awards 2016
- Golden Peacock Award 2015