150 Years Of BSE: Journey From Banyan Tree To 1 Of Top Global Exchanges

Hyderabad: Asia's oldest stock exchange, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), was established on July 9, 1875 when India was still under British colonial rule. The journey of BSE commenced under a banyan tree and today it has transformed itself into a technology-led real-time marketplace spreading its wings throughout the length and breadth of country.

As BSE steps into its 150th year of establishment, it proudly recalls its valuable contribution to the Indian economy. BSE has played a very important role in channeling the savings of millions of investors for productive purposes of nation building. BSE has facilitated capital raising for over 5,000 companies, helping towards expansion, innovation, upliftment and modernisation of various sectors of the economy, leading to the development of India. It has also given the opportunity to ordinary investors to build their wealth by participating in nation building.

On the auspicious occasion of reaching the milestones of 150th year, BSE rededicates itself to the nation in creating a vibrant and safe marketplace actively contributing to make India a much sought after global destination aspiring to achieve market size of $25 trillion in near future.

What is Bombay Stock Exchange?

BSE, Asia's first stock exchange and first in the country to be granted permanent recognition under the Securities Contract Regulation Act, 1956, has had an interesting rise to prominence.

Over the past 150 years, BSE has facilitated the growth of the Indian corporate sector by providing it an efficient capital-raising platform. Today BSE provides an efficient and transparent market for trading in equity, currencies, debt instruments, derivatives and mutual funds.

Granted Approval by SEBI: BSE has been granted approval from Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for Administration and Supervision of Investment Advisers (IAs) under Regulation SEBI (Investment Advisers) Regulation 2013 and Research Analyst (RAs) under SEBI Regulation (Research Analysts) Regulations, 2014 from July 25, 2024.