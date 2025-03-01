ETV Bharat / business

140 Million Drive Indian Economy, While 1 Billion Lack Discretionary Spending: Report

New Delhi: A minority of 30 million households or nearly 140 million people are driving consumption in the Indian economy, which is comparable to the population of Mexico, while 1 billion people living at the bottom of the pyramid have no money to spend on discretionary goods and services, showed a new report.

According to a report by Blume Ventures, the Indian consumer market can be divided into three groups, the rich class, the middle class and the poor. While rich class or Indian consumers driving the consumption in the country, have a per capita income of 15,000 US Dollars, in excess of 13 lakh rupees per year, the middle class which has 70 million households or 300 million people (30 crore), has an annual per capita income of 3,000 US Dollars or 2.62 lakh per year.

This middle class is comparable to Indonesia in terms of size. However, the third group, which has the highest number of people, roughly one billion Indian citizens, is at the bottom of the pyramid. In terms of population size, this group is comparable to sub-Saharan Africa and, according to the report, this largest chunk of the Indian population has no money to spend on discretionary goods or services such as entertainment and recreation.

This group has some 205 million households or 1 billion people and has a per capita annual income of 1,000 US Dollars, a little over Rs 87,400 or a monthly income of around Rs 7,300.

Moreover, India's 140 million people are for Indian startups, most of the startups begin their business by catering to these people and then expand to the second group – the middle-class group of 300 million people.

One noteworthy aspect of India’s middle class is that it is the emerging aspirant class. “They are heavy consumers and reluctant payers. OTT, media, gaming, edtech and lending are relevant markets for them,” said the authors in the report.

The annual report has been prepared by Sajith Pai, Anurag Pagaria and Nachammai Savithiri of Blume Ventures, a Mumbai-based venture capital firm. Noting the spending pattern of this aspirational class, the report said India’s domestically developed UPI payment system and AutoPay feature have unlocked small ticket spends and transactions from this group.

Spending Pattern

India’s rich account for less than 10 per cent of the country’s population but account for two-thirds of discretionary consumer spending. While India’s middle class accounts for 23 percent of the country’s population but only accounts for one-third of discretionary spending.

On the other hand, India’s one billion poor people have no share in discretionary spending and they dip into their savings for spending.

Moreover, urban 10 per cent of the population spends heavily on consumption in comparison with the other two groups or per capita consumption expenditure.