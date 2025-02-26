ETV Bharat / bharat

Zydus Launches Vaccine For New Strain Of Influenza Virus

New Delhi: Zydus Lifesciences on Wednesday said it is introducing a vaccine for protection against new strain of influenza virus. The company is introducing the country's first flu protection quadrivalent influenza virus vaccine as per WHO recommended composition, the Ahmedabad-based drug major said in a statement.

Zydus's Quadrivalent Inactivated Influenza vaccine VaxiFlu-4 will offer seasonal protection against four new virus strains, it added. A quadrivalent vaccine, by covering strains of both influenza A and influenza B, provides broader protection and significantly reduces the risk of vaccine mismatch, it said.

The vaccine has been cleared by the Central Drug Laboratory (CDL), the drug maker said. "Preventives are the key to public health in both the developing and the developed world and vaccines have the potential to improve the quality of life," Zydus Lifesciences Managing Director Sharvil Patel said.

In India, there is a pressing need for access to affordable, high-quality vaccines that can address healthcare challenges, he added. "With vaccines like VaxiFlu-4 we are serving the cause of public health through annual immunisation and preventing flu outbreaks," Patel said.