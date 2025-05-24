ZSI Scientists Discover Rare Free-Living Marine Nematode From Tamil Nadu

Kolkata: Researchers of the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI), led by senior scientist Dr Anjum Rizvi and Ritika Datta, discovered a new species of free-living marine nematode, a tiny worm-like creature, found on a sandy beach in Tamil Nadu.

This new species, named Pheronous jairajpurii Datta & Rizvi, 2025, is special as it belongs to a rare group of nematodes, the Pheronous genus, according to a release from the ZSI. Free-living marine nematodes are crucial to ocean health and serve as important indicators for the condition of coastal ecosystems.

Before the latest discovery, only two other species in the Pheronous genus were known, one found in South Africa in 1966, and another from China in 2015, which was also reported in Korea in 2023. The finding of Pheronous jairajpurii Datta & Rizvi, 2025 in India adds a third species to this rare group, significantly expanding its known global distribution and highlighting the rich biodiversity along India's coastlines, the release said.

The new species has been named in honour of the late Professor MS Jairajpuri, a renowned nematologist, recognising his outstanding contributions to the study of nematodes in India. "The discovery of Pheronous jairajpurii Datta & Rizvi, 2025 is a testament to the incredible and often hidden biodiversity that thrives along India's vast coastline," said Dr Dhriti Banerjee, Director of the ZSI.

"This finding not only adds a crucial piece to the puzzle of global nematode diversity, but it also strongly reinforces the urgent need for continued exploration and documentation of our marine environment. Every new species we discover brings us a step closer to understanding and, ultimately, better protecting our invaluable marine ecosystems," she added.

This discovery underscores the critical importance of continuing to explore and document the diverse life forms that inhabit marine environment.