ZSI Researchers Demystify 150-Year-Old Chameleon Species Discovered By British Scientist

Kolkata: Ferdinand Stoliczka, a researcher at the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI), discovered the Persian long-tailed desert chameleon about 150 years ago. He collected five samples from the desert areas along the Indus River, including Karachi and Saqqara.

After a prolonged study of these samples, he discovered the reptile, known as Mesalina watsonana. However, the scientists couldn't ascertain for years whether those samples were from India or some other place.

In the meantime, scientists from different countries, including Iran, made several attempts to collect those samples and identify their origin. Even after progressing to a certain level, the conclusion kept evading the science community, which had to wait for years to get to the core of it to unveil the truth.

The unravelling of this mystery was recently published in the scientific journal Zootaxa. Bengal's Sumidh Roy and Odisha's Pratyush P Mohapatra — researchers from the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI), headquartered in Kolkata, took to morphological methods to solve the mystery of Mesalina watsonana.

"This chameleon, known as Mesalina watsonana, was discovered by famous scientist Ferdinand Stoliczka in 1872. However, nothing was done with Stoliczka's collection as there was a dispute over the official name. It was not known for a long time which of the chameleons in the ZSI collection list was discovered by him. Now it's clear. The specimens that Stoliczka collected are in museums in Kolkata, London and Vienna. Until now, this was confusing to scientists studying the desert reptiles of South and Central Asia," Roy told ETV Bharat.

ZSI sources claim that the scientist duo carefully reviewed the old records of the chameleon, following the rules of naming animals. They officially selected a chameleon preserved in the ZSI, Kolkata (catalogue number ZSI-R-5050) as the final example of '. This selected "specimen" is called the lectotype.

"In 1998, a Bengali researcher, Indranil Das, described five specimens in the collection as 150 years old. Since then, these samples have been considered to have been collected by Stoliczka. But no specific information or evidence was found, and no one has studied this yet. We tried to unravel its mystery. Information about the age of the chameleon was recorded, followed by the morphological study. Last year, several researchers from Iran studied the chameleon, which was incomplete. Finally, this chameleon in our collection has been identified," Roy added.

ZSI researchers claim there are 15 species of Messalina watsonana. They have rough skin near their heads and are also found in Purulia in Bengal, along with the deserts of Vienna, Afghanistan and Iran.

"The work of Ferdinand Stoliczka is immensely important. Many of the original specimens he collected are still important for understanding the names of various reptile species. Several specimens are kept in ZSI, Kolkata. Therefore, it is not a Herculean task to name a new species from these specimens. Rather, it is to recognise and honour the great work of all those scientists. This new official name will make future research on similar desert salamanders easier," ZSI Director Dr. Dhriti Banerjee said.