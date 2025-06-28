ZSI To Help Army On Edible Fauna In Food Scarce Areas

Kolkata: Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) is set to join hands with the Indian Army to ensure that there is no paucity of food for the jawans in the remote areas, especially the higher Himalayan border region, where flora and fauna are scarce.

The scientists with the ZSI will train the jawans on procuring food in such difficult geographical zones. The two institutions are going to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for this partnership to mark the 110th foundation day of the ZSI on June 30. This will be the first such initiative.

ZSI Director Dr Dhriti Banerjee said, "We will be signing two MoUs. The first MoU will be with the Counter Insurgency and Jungle Warfare School of the Indian Army for detailed research on animals categorized as food in the Himalayan region. The second one will be with the International Union for Conservation of Nature Natural Resources for environmental research."

Spelling out details about the tie up with the Army, ZSI scientist Dr. Tamal Mondal said, "It is always difficult to provide or get food in difficult places like the Himalayas. At such a time, the army personnel on duty there can treat the animals available locally as alternative sources of protein. But can they eat all those animals? Or can they eat specific parts of specific animals? Through experiments and research, we will train the army personnel which animals can be eaten and which cannot be."

The Foundation Day celebrations will be marked by a three-day Animal Taxonomy Summit from July 1 to 3 at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in Kolkata. Union Minister for Forests, Environment and Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav will be attending the summit. Taxonomy, animal diversity and conservation besides other aspects will be discussed during the conference by around 500 delegates from different parts of the country as well as Ghana, Denmark, the United States of America and England. The summit will feature 22 special speeches and 170 poster presentations.

The minister will also be present at the hackathon on Climate Change being organized alongside.

Dr Dhriti Banerjee added, "A total of 205 have registered for the hackathon. The preliminary round was organized in 16 regional centres of the ZSI where 16 themes were decided upon. A total of 105 teams presented innovative ideas related to technology, information technology and policy-making at these regional centers in May. The national-level semi-finals were organized in June at the Pune regional centre. The finals will be held in Kolkata on June 30 with the best five teams chosen from the previous rounds competing for the top honours.”

She said that event will also see release of important publications brought out by the ZSI. She informed that 600 new species of animals that have been discovered are listed in the Animal Discovery-2024.

The other publications to be released include Animal Taxonomy Summit 2025 (Hindi/English), Records of Zoological Survey of India (Special Issue: ATS 2025), Faunal Diversity of Eastern Ghats, Faunal Diversity of Chilka Lake, Aquatic Biodiversity Hotspots in the North Eastern Region of India, Standardization of Scientific Freshwater Fish Sampling: Methods Morphology, Molecular Taxonomy and Bionomics of Forensic Flies (Insecta Diptera. Across the Different Geo-Climatic Regions of West Bengal) and The Fauna of India-Hymenoptera: Vespidae (Solitary Wasps).

The second edition of List of Fauna of India will also be released at the event. The first edition of this checklist, which is the result of almost a century of research and contains information on a total of 105244 species and subspecies, was released in July 2024. The information repository has been developed by more than 185 scientists under the leadership of Dr Dhriti Banerjee.