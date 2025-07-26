Zomato Trains Differently-Abled Persons To Deliver Food In Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: In a pioneering initiative to empower differently-abled individuals in Kerala, food delivery platform Zomato has partnered with Neo Motion, SP Medifort Hospital and SP Adarsh Foundation to launch a training programme for specially-abled persons to become food delivery partners in Thiruvananthapuram.

"When life unexpectedly pushes them to a wheelchair, many people are reduced to a world of isolation and helplessness. The society as a whole is pushing those facing physical challenges to live solely on help, and our new initiative aims to change this," said Gokul Ratnakaran, a native of Karakulam, Thiruvananthapuram, and the driving force behind the project.

Gokul, who has been wheelchair-bound following a car accident in 2006, is leading the project with a strong belief in economic independence for people with disabilities. "Only someone with an income can live with pride. Anyone can have an accident at any time. Wheelchair life is a physical condition. Society cannot ignore it forever and move forward. Self-sufficiency is the right of everyone, as well as a differently-abled person," he added.

In addition to advocacy, Gokul also runs a physiotherapy centre for bedridden patients at PTP Nagar in partnership with the SP Adarsh Foundation. Inspired by the successful stories of wheelchair delivery partners in metro cities like Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, and Delhi, 10 individuals have volunteered for the first phase of the project. Delivery partners will be deployed across three circles, Kattakada, Varkala, and Thiruvananthapuram.

A key element of the initiative is the Neo Motion device, which transforms a wheelchair into a mobile unit suitable for delivery. "It gives great confidence to those with limited mobility. Those willing to work and live without waiting for a government pension need the support of the locals," said Nishan, a representative of Neo Motion and a native of Karamana, Thiruvananthapuram.

Nishan, who has been using a Neo Motion wheelchair since a road accident in 2019, highlights the importance of community support. He added that additional delivery partners will assist in areas inaccessible to wheelchairs, and hotels will be instructed to prioritise orders handled by differently-abled delivery workers to ensure faster delivery.

"This initiative is the story of the determination of a group of people preparing to overcome wheelchair life without seeing it as a limitation and live a proud life by working, and a social movement that supports them," the organisers said. More than just a means of distributing food, the programme offers a path to dignity, independence and equal participation in society for people with physical challenges.