Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Turns Delivery Boy For A Day With Wife Grecia Munoz

Hyderabad: Zomato’s CEO Deepinder Goyal took time out of his corporate duties for a while and donned a delivery agent’s uniform, hitting the streets of Gurgaon alongside his wife, Grecia Munoz.

For a change, he delivered food orders. The internet went ga ga over Goyal’s gesture as his attempt appears to have been aimed at showing the daily challenges faced by Zomato’s delivery boys firsthand and encouraging them.

At one point, he stopped by the office of Ala Mode By Akanksha, a curated fashion label, where the brand’s Instagram account captured the moment. The post read, "Learn from the boss himself how to do it right!” praising Goyal’s hands-on leadership style and his commitment to understanding the nuances of the job.

On his Instagram, Goyal shared, "Went out to deliver orders a couple of days ago, teaming up with @greciamunozp," alongside photos of the duo navigating the bustling streets, checking delivery locations, and interacting with customers. In one clip, Goyal expressed his excitement about the experience, noting, "Loving delivering food to our customers, and enjoying the ride."

While many praised the CEO's approach as inspiring, the viral post also attracted some criticism. Several social media users were quick to point out the luxury bike he used for deliveries, which was far from the reality for most delivery agents. Others, however, lauded Goyal's attempt as a genuine act of leadership.

This unique initiative by Goyal comes amid a period of change at Zomato, following the resignation of co-founder and Chief People Officer Akriti Chopra, who left in September after 13 years with the company.