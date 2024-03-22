Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Enters into Wedlock Secretly, Who Is the Bride?

Hyderabad: Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal is reported to have married Mexican model and entrepreneur Gracia Munoz. It seems that this marriage took place a month ago. It may be recalled that Deepinder was earlier married to Kanchan Joshi. Deepinder Goyal, the CEO of the popular food delivery app Zomato, is married to Gracia Munoz, a model and entrepreneur from Mexico. It is noteworthy that this is his second marriage.

Secret wedding!

Deepinder married Kanchan Joshi during his studies at IIT. Later, they separated. With this, he secretly got married for the second time. This marriage took place a month ago, but recently this matter came to light through social media.

Who is Grecia Munoz: According to Munoz's Instagram bio, she was born in Mexico. Initially, she used to do modelling and she is the winner of Metropolitan Fashion Week 2022. Later, she called it quits and started her start-up and it is currently being run by her.

Munoz is presently staying in India. She came to Delhi and visited some historical places. Posting their photos on her Instagram, she gave the caption 'My new house, my new life'.

Quit the job

Deepinder did IIT. Initially, worked in a consulting company. Later, in 2008 Zomato app was launched in Gurugram, Haryana. Currently, Zomato provides services in more than a thousand cities across the country.

Zomato 'Pure Veg Fleet' for Vegetarians

Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal recently launched a special service specifically for vegetarians called 'Pure Veg Fleet'. This gives customers the convenience of choosing restaurants that only serve vegetarian food. Moreover, users will also be given the option to completely exclude non-veg hotels Zomato decided to use green delivery boxes initially for this purpose, but finally, it decided to serve food orders in red boxes.

Read more: Day After Backlash, Zomato Rolls Back Green Uniform For Veg Fleet; Delivery Partners To Wear Red