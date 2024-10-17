ETV Bharat / bharat

'Avoid North-South Politics’: Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu Dismisses Bias In AI Centre Selection

Bengaluru: Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu on Thursday broke his silence over the controversy that erupted over the launch of three AI Centres of Excellence by the central government on Tuesday.

Taking to X, Vembu, who was co-chairman of the apex committee on the AI centres, appealed to people to desist from creating a North-South divide following Mohandas Pai's post criticising the central government for allegedly "ignoring" Bengaluru in a major AI initiative.

Know The Controversy

The former Infosys CFO, Pai, slammed the government over the alleged exclusion of Bengaluru, the IT capital of India, from the AI Centre Excellence.

He questioned Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnav on X in response to a news post about the launch of the three centres.

Pai's reaction triggered a row after Pradhan inaugurated AI centres at IIT-Kanpur, IIT-Ropar, and a joint centre at IIT-Delhi and AIIMS, without including Bengaluru.

"Are we not part of Bharat too? Bengaluru voted for NDA, but all we get is stepmotherly treatment," he wrote.