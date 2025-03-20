Horoscope: Sagittarius! Watch Your Spending As Financial Issues Loom | Read Astrological Prediction For March 20

Astrological Predictions for March 20, 2025

Aries (March 21- April 20): Moon is situated in Scorpio today. That will place the Moon in your 8th house. Today, the stars put you on high alert and not for nothing. You will save yourself from being swindled. Though you will easily manage to stay ahead of others, you may make a few enemies on your way. It's not a good day if you're looking to buy a house or vehicle. Nothing to worry about in the love life since things seem smooth sailing. Sharing stories will be fun and you will make your relationship passionate and adventurous.

Taurus (April 21- May 21): The Moon is situated in Scorpio today. That will place the Moon in your 7th house. Your enthusiasm will be as contagious as your smile today. People will stand charmed by your high spirits. There will be stressful moments, but things will look up later in the day. Take some time off if things get too hectic for you. You are sentimental and often driven by your emotions, be it love or friendship. Think twice before speaking, especially in the case of your beloved. You need to strike a perfect balance between emotions and practicality

Gemini (May 22- June 21): Moon is situated in Scorpio today. That will place the Moon in your 6th house. Today, you are likely to focus on self-improvement. Self-employed people may expect huge profits in their businesses. You may end up spending more time at work and less time with family. You need to strike a balance between work and family.

Cancer (June 22- July 22): The Moon is situated in Scorpio today. That will place the Moon in your 5th house. This is a very good day to start a new scheme or to turn over a new leaf in life. You may not find time for love, since work may keep you on your toes today. You are advised to stay focused on the primary targets and avoid wasting energy behind fruitless pursuits, during the second half of the day. If you have helped someone monetarily in the past, that person will come forward to help you today.

Leo (July 23- August 23): The Moon is situated in Scorpio today. That will place the Moon in your 4th house. You are ready to feel passionate about your love life today. Substantial financial gains are not foreseen today. You are likely to have a more laid-back attitude towards money matters. You may not be interested in getting into much financial calculations. You will have to take a backseat at work today. Dealing with technical problems might prove difficult for you. Things will be easier if you start working on a small project.

Virgo (August 24- September 22): The Moon is situated in Scorpio today. That will place the Moon in your 3rd house. Try not to be too imposing on your partner as it may get a bit suffocating for your sweetheart. Let your soulmate breathe fresh air and spend a friendly day so as to strengthen a sweet relationship. You need to encourage your partner to think his/her way. Today, you will fix your mind on certain things that are related to money. Your budget is likely to become tighter. You will be working on the plans in your own way.

Libra (September 23- October 23): The Moon is situated in Scorpio today. That will place the Moon in your 2nd house. Today will be a wonderful day and bring forth a breakthrough for you. You shall get to know and learn a lot from the topmost officials and elderly people. The higher-ups in your office will give you good support today. There may be a clash of minds. You will feel happy today because you will be rewarded for your hard work. You will be assigned even bigger responsibilities owing to your earlier bright performance.

Scorpio (October 24- November 22): The Moon is situated in Scorpio today. That will place the Moon in your 1st house. Being competitive by nature, other people’s progress will inspire you more to earn good money today. You will keep your secrets with you only and won’t be willing to share your financial profile with anyone. Today's astral power will make you more determined. You will set goals for the coming month. You will have sufficient energy to perform the day's tasks. You will eventually be able to achieve the day’s target or meet the deadline.

Sagittarius (November 23- December 21): The Moon is situated in Scorpio today. That will place the Moon in your 12th house. Things on the financial front look bleak, and this is all because of your extravagant nature. You shall spend money like water. If you don't control it, you will soon be in troubled waters. You wish to complete a certain project today itself, but it doesn't seem to happen. Some adverse circumstances may come your way. However, you should not give up. Stick to your objectives, things will be fine in a few days.

Capricorn (December 22- January 20): The Moon is situated in Scorpio today. That will place the Moon in your 11th house. Your concern about what your beloved thinks of you will distract you today. You may be in a good mood to spend quality time with your spouse. It’s time to express what you think about your life. You will be the best person to appreciate your partner’s feelings. You are likely to have gained on the financial front. This is going to make you feel spirited to work harder to achieve your goals.

Aquarius (January 21- February 18): The Moon is situated in Scorpio today. That will place the Moon in your 10th house. Your focus on work will keep you away from enjoying your love life. Managing the time will be the key to sustaining your relationship. Hence, you are advised to sort out the important issues and maintain a harmonious relationship. You are going to do very well in your field of work, which will be directly linked to your financial progress. You shall invest more effort in your job. You will put in a hard day at work to achieve success on the career front.

Pisces (February 19- March 20): The Moon is situated in Scorpio today. That will place the Moon in your 9th house. Your emotional need is high today. Your bond with your companion becomes stronger today. With luck completely in your favour, today you are going to rock. You will be able to earn good money. If you have invested in the stock market, returns will be satisfactory. You will find the right direction and start working with full enthusiasm. You will find yourself in a position to clear all doubts regarding the responsibilities that you have been assigned.