Z Morh Tunnel Awaits Green Signal From New Delhi For Public Opening Amid Completion Almost Six Months Ago

Srinagar: The Z-Morh tunnel, where seven persons were killed in a deadly militant attack last year in Kashmir, is awaiting a formal nod for throwing open to the public. This comes nearly six months after the 6.5-kilometer-long tunnel constructed by APCO Amarnathji Tunnelway Pvt Ltd achieved COD (Commercial Operation Date) on July 24 last year.

General Manager National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation VK Pandey confirmed the tunnel is ready for operations and they are waiting for the green signal.

The COD achievement itself suggests that the tunnel is operational now and the developer would receive the first tranche of cash from its completion date after every six months now, said Pandey.

This means that the first tranche of Rs 294 crore would be received by the developer in January. Constructed at Rs 2400 crore, the Z-Morh Tunnel project was awarded on a build-operate-transfer (annuity) basis including construction, operation and maintenance of the tunnel. The developer has been awarded a maintenance period of 15 years from the completion date.

A top government official privy to the project confirmed that the tunnel is ready for operations and may be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi this month. “But nothing is confirmed yet and no date has been finalised or conveyed to us,” he told ETV Bharat. He expected the project to be virtually inaugurated alongside other projects including a Railway project in Jammu.

The strategic tunnel on the snow avalanche-prone Srinagar-Leh highway in the Ganderbal district would allow all-weather connectivity with the popular tourist destination of mountainous Sonamarg. The Z-shaped tunnel sits at an altitude of 8,500 feet and would also allow smooth passage to military logistics to Ladakh.

This tunnel was opened for vehicular traffic last week on an ‘emergency basis’ to clear stranded vehicles because of heavy snow causing slippery road conditions on the highway. The Z-Morh tunnel project was first conceived by the Border Roads Organisation in 2012 and later handed over to the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL). It was to be inaugurated in October last year.

But the model code of conduct during the Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly followed by the terror attack delayed its inauguration, an official added. Seven people including a doctor were killed after militants stormed the camp site of the tunnel in October 2024. It only needs a green flag now to be made functional for the public, a project officer said.