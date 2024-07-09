Yuvraj Singh Seeks Compensation for Poor Quality Construction; Delhi High Court Issues Notice to Builder

New Delhi : The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to a real estate company while hearing the allegations of delay in giving a flat and violation of the agreement against a real estate firm of cricketer Yuvraj Singh. Justice C Harishankar's bench issued the notice. In his petition, Yuvraj Singh has sought the appointment of a mediator to settle the matter between the builder and him.

The petition states that Yuvraj Singh had booked a flat from Atolite Private Limited in 2021. The flat is located in Hauz Khas, Delhi. Yuvraj Singh bought the flat in 2021 for around Rs 14.10 crore.

The petition states that the builder gave the possession letter of the flat to Yuvraj Singh in November 2023. When Yuvraj Singh went to see the flat, he found that the quality of the flat was very poor. The petition states that the builder has not used good quality material in the construction of the flat. The fitting, furnishing, lighting and finishing of the flat are of poor quality, the petitioner said.

Apart from this, the builder has given the flat late as against the scheduled time. Yuvraj Singh has demanded compensation for the delay in giving the flat and the use of poor quality material in its construction. Yuvraj Singh was represented by Rizwan Law Associates. The reply from the builder or the company is yet to come in the matter.

Apart from this, regarding the violation of personal rights, Yuvraj Singh said that the builder has misused his brand value and the builder has violated the terms of the MoU. According to the agreement between the builder and Yuvraj Singh, the latter had to promote the builder's project. According to the agreement, this promotion was not to happen after November 2023, but the builder continued doing so even after that. Despite the end of this agreement, the builder continued to use Yuvraj Singh's photograph on billboards, project sites, social media and various articles.