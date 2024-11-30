ETV Bharat / bharat

Yunus Must Take Immediate Steps To Prevent Carnage: Karan Singh On Attacks On Hindus In Bangladesh

New Delhi: Veteran Congress leader Karan Singh on Saturday condemned the recent attacks on Hindu temples and community leaders in Bangladesh and urged the country's interim government headed by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus to take immediate steps to prevent the "carnage" as well as reassure the Hindu community of their security.

His remarks came a day after three Hindu temples were allegedly vandalised by a slogan-shouting mob in Bangladesh's Chattogram, which has witnessed protests and violence since a former ISKCON member was booked for sedition.

Relations between India and Bangladesh have come under strain after the interim government headed by Yunus assumed power following the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August amid a student-led protest.

India has been expressing concern over the attacks on minorities, especially Hindus, in that country. Singh said in a statement, "Having been in the Union Cabinet and personally witnessed the whole saga of Bangladesh liberation in the 1970s, it was assumed that, unlike Pakistan, where Islamic fundamentalism suffused the nation, Bangladesh was to be a democratic and non-denominational nation where all religious communities would receive equal protection from the state."

But recent events in which Hindu temples, organisations, community leaders and private residences have been ruthlessly attacked, causing severe loss of life and property, are indeed shocking, he said. The same has happened with Christian churches and the Ahmadiyya community. These events are highly condemnable, the former Union minister said.