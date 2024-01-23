YSRCP Lok Sabha member Sri Krishna Devarayalu quits party, Parliament

Amaravati: The ruling YSRCP Lok Sabha member L Sri Krishna Devarayalu on Tuesday resigned from the party as well as the Parliament. He represented Narasaraopeta constituency in Andhra Pradesh. "Yes, I have resigned from the YSRCP and Lok Sabha also," Devarayalu told PTI, adding that the time has come to put an end to months-long 'drama' over the party's plans to change his constituency.

Devarayalu said that the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP was planning to shift him to a different constituency, but he didn't want to move from Narasaraopeta. The 40-year-old politician observed that this 'drama' has been playing for the past six months internally within the party but came out to public light only in the past 15 days.

"They were dilly-dallying, pushing me to a different corner. I said let's put an end to this whole drama," he said. However, he noted that neither he had thought about his next move nor any political party had reached out to him yet, adding that he would see what will happen in the due course of time Devarayalu's resignation comes close on the heels of Machilipatnam YSRCP MP Balashowry Vallabhaneni and others quitting the party.