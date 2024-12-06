ETV Bharat / bharat

Vivekananda Reddy Murder: SC Issues Notices to CBI, Bhaskar Reddy on Plea against His Bail

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought responses from the CBI and Y S Bhaskar Reddy, father of Kadapa MP Y S Avinash Reddy on a plea against his bail in the 2019 murder case of former Congress MP Y S Vivekananda Reddy.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar took note of the submissions of advocate Jesal Wahi, appearing for Suneetha Narreddy, daughter of slain leader Y S Vivekananda Reddy.

Suneetha sought the order granting bail to Bhaskar Reddy by the Telangana High Court be set aside.

Vivekananda Reddy, the uncle of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, was found murdered at his home in Pulivendula, Kadapa district, in March, 2019, and the CBI, which took over the investigation in 2020, alleged a complex conspiracy involving multiple individuals.

Wahi sought cancellation of the bail granted to Bhaskar Reddy by the high court on May 3, 2024, saying he and his MP son Y S Avinash Reddy, who is a co-accused, may influence witnesses and consequently adversely affect the trial in the case.

Suneetha’s plea argued the Telangana High Court erred in granting bail to Bhaskar Reddy and highlighted several concerns.

It alleged Bhaskar Reddy played a significant role in planning the murder and tampering with the evidence, including spreading misinformation that the death was due to a heart attack.

The petition said Bhaskar Reddy allegedly influenced witnesses, including law enforcement officials, to derail the investigation.

Previous rejections of his bail plea emphasised on the gravity of the allegations and the likelihood to interfere with the investigation, with no material change in circumstances to justify the latest bail order, it said.

Although interim bail was granted for medical treatment, the petitioner claimed the health issues cited were exaggerated or fabricated for bail purposes.

The court issued the notices to the accused and fixed the plea for hearing in March, 2025.

Besides the present plea, the top court has taken up multiple petitions related to the case, including challenges to bail orders and allegations of witness intimidation.