ETV Bharat / bharat

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia Moves SC Seeking protection From Coercive Action, Clubbing FIRs

The FIRs stem from controversial remarks made during a now-deleted YouTube reality show, India's Got Latent, hosted by comedian Samay Raina.

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia Moves SC Seeking protection From Coercive Action, Clubbing FIRs
YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By Sumit Saxena

Published : Feb 14, 2025, 11:52 AM IST

Updated : Feb 14, 2025, 12:09 PM IST

New Delhi: YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia on Friday moved before the Supreme Court seeking clubbing of multiple FIRs filed against him over his controversial comments during a show 'India's Got Latent'. Allahbadia is widely known by his online moniker "BeerBiceps”.

Advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, representing the Youtuber, mentioned the matter for urgent hearing before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and comprising Justice Sanjay Kumar. Chandrachud urged the apex court to urgently take up his client’s plea. The bench said the matter would be listed soon for consideration.

"We have a given date, it is a fresh matter," the bench said. It was contended before the apex court that the petitioner filed a plea under Article 32 (writ jurisdiction) of the Constitution.

Allahbadia sought a direction for clubbing the FIRs and grant of protection from coercive actions. The FIRs stem from controversial remarks made during a now-deleted YouTube reality show, India's Got Latent, hosted by comedian Samay Raina.

The FIRs against Allahbadia and others, including Raina, were filed in Guwahati, Assam, following complaints about alleged obscenity and crass remarks made during the show. The comments have triggered massive outrage.

New Delhi: YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia on Friday moved before the Supreme Court seeking clubbing of multiple FIRs filed against him over his controversial comments during a show 'India's Got Latent'. Allahbadia is widely known by his online moniker "BeerBiceps”.

Advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, representing the Youtuber, mentioned the matter for urgent hearing before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and comprising Justice Sanjay Kumar. Chandrachud urged the apex court to urgently take up his client’s plea. The bench said the matter would be listed soon for consideration.

"We have a given date, it is a fresh matter," the bench said. It was contended before the apex court that the petitioner filed a plea under Article 32 (writ jurisdiction) of the Constitution.

Allahbadia sought a direction for clubbing the FIRs and grant of protection from coercive actions. The FIRs stem from controversial remarks made during a now-deleted YouTube reality show, India's Got Latent, hosted by comedian Samay Raina.

The FIRs against Allahbadia and others, including Raina, were filed in Guwahati, Assam, following complaints about alleged obscenity and crass remarks made during the show. The comments have triggered massive outrage.

Last Updated : Feb 14, 2025, 12:09 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INDIAS GOT LATENTBEERBICEPSRANVEER ALLAHBADIA MOVES SC

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Disko Valley In Ladakh Where Bikers Explore Adventure & Artists Colourfully Sculpt The Land

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.