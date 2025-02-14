ETV Bharat / bharat

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia Moves SC Seeking protection From Coercive Action, Clubbing FIRs

New Delhi: YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia on Friday moved before the Supreme Court seeking clubbing of multiple FIRs filed against him over his controversial comments during a show 'India's Got Latent'. Allahbadia is widely known by his online moniker "BeerBiceps”.

Advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, representing the Youtuber, mentioned the matter for urgent hearing before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and comprising Justice Sanjay Kumar. Chandrachud urged the apex court to urgently take up his client’s plea. The bench said the matter would be listed soon for consideration.

"We have a given date, it is a fresh matter," the bench said. It was contended before the apex court that the petitioner filed a plea under Article 32 (writ jurisdiction) of the Constitution.