Jyoti Malhotra Visited Uttarakhand Tourist Places Before Arrest, Travelled From Dehradun To Nepal By Bus

Dehradun: YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, who was arrested on charges of espionage for Pakistan, had traveled to famous tourist places in Uttarakhand several times in the past as per her travel history. She has also uploaded several videos of her Uttarakhand tour on her YouTube channel. Jyoti Malhotra has made these videos during her visits to famous Kedarnath, Gangotri, Badrinath Dham as well as Dehradun, Haridwar, Rishikesh and many places in Kumaon.

Jyoti Malhotra, a resident of Hisar in Haryana, is in the headlines these days because of her arrest and her reported contact with Pakistani officials. The security agencies have been interrogating her. She has traveled extensively across the country, and used to make videos for her travel blogs on her YouTube channel and various social sites.

Jyoti Malhotra Visited Uttarakhand Tourist Places. (ETV Bharat)

Following this, the police are also keeping an eye on the videos posted by Jyoti Malhotra on Facebook and various social media sites. Her videos uploaded on YouTube are of many religious places in Uttar Pradesh, which is why the UP police are also investigating into her travels.

Videos of religious places: As per sources, YouTuber Jyoti has made videos on religious places like Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Kainchi Dham in Uttarakhand. Not only this, in many videos, she is seen giving information about the arrangements of Kedarnath Dham and about food and accommodation. Jyoti is seen taking information from some Babas who stay in Kedarnath throughout the year.

The arrested YouTuber is also heard in a video telling devotees where they can stay for free. She also says that rooms are available at religious places like Kedarnath for Rs 7000 to Rs 22,000. Also, she has also taken a selfie from the courtyard of Baba Kedar and posted it on social media. Many videos of Jyoti, who has traveled from Garhwal to Jageshwar, Kasar Devi of Kumaon, are circulating on social media.

From Uttarakhand to Nepal: Not only this, Jyoti Malhotra has also traveled from Dehradun to Nepal. This information is available from Jyoti's video. If we look at Jyoti's social media account, she is seen giving detailed information about the Maitri bus service running between Uttarakhand and Nepal.

In the video, she told how she reached Mahendranagar in Nepal from Dehradun. Here, Uttarakhand Police along with all the agencies are keeping an eye on this aspect. According to IG Garhwal Region Rajiv Swaroop, 'If any input or information comes in this direction, then all aspects will be investigated.'