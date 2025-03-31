YouTuber Arrested In Thrissur For Allegedly Obstructing Priyanka Gandhi’s Convoy

Thrissur: A YouTuber was arrested in Thrissur, Kerala, for allegedly obstructing the convoy of Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi, police said on Monday. Aneesh Abraham, a resident of Elanadu, was taken into custody by Mannuthy police in connection with the incident. He was later released on station bail, and his car was seized.

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday at Mannuthy Bypass Junction as Priyanka Gandhi was travelling to Kochi Airport from Wandoor, Malappuram, after attending events in her constituency.

According to police sources, the accused allegedly stopped his vehicle in front of the convoy, reportedly frustrated by the continuous honking from the pilot vehicle of the Wayanad MP. When a police team led by the Sub-Inspector of Mannuthy attempted to clear the obstruction, the accused allegedly engaged in a confrontation with the officers. Police filed a case against him for intentionally blocking the convoy, endangering lives, and defying police orders.

