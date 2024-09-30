ETV Bharat / bharat

YouTuber Arrested For Defamatory Content About Ex-Army Chief VK Singh

By PTI

Published : 2 minutes ago

The arrest against the YouTube owner was made by the Kavinagar police station officials following the registration of a complaint made by former Ghaziabad Lok Sabha MP, V K Singh, on Sunday evening, a senior officer said.

YouTuber Arrested For Defamatory Content About Ex-Army Chief VK Singh
Ghaziabad: The owner of a YouTube-based news portal has been arrested here for allegedly putting out defamatory content against former Army chief and former Union minister V K Singh, police said on Monday.

The arrest was made by the officials of Kavinagar police station following the registration of a complaint made by Singh, the former Ghaziabad Lok Sabha MP, on Sunday evening, a senior officer said.

Those booked in the case are the news portal's editor-in-chief Ran Singh and a city-based iron trader, Anand Prakash, who allegedly made the false claim about Singh, the officer said. The YouTube channel allegedly posted unverified claims, saying that Singh failed to pay rent for his residence during his occupancy.

In his complaint, Singh described the post as "baseless" and lacking factual evidence. He asserted, "The post has tarnished my image both nationally and internationally, as well as in Uttar Pradesh and in the society as a whole. This act cannot be overlooked or excused; it has hurt my sentiments. Even the apex court and the high court did not pass any orders, so how can a businessman issue such false statements on social media?"

Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Rajesh Kumar Singh said the accused YouTuber has been arrested while further probe is underway. The FIR was registered under BNS sections 356 (defamation), 352 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 61(2) (party to criminal conspiracy) and under provisions of the IT Act, he said. "Police are currently investigating the case to initiate action against those responsible," Singh added.

