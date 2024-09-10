ETV Bharat / bharat

Youths Kill Father and Son over Pet Dog Issue at Punjab's Bathinda

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 19 hours ago

A 32-year-old man took home a dog thinking that it was a stray. Then, a youth claiming to be its owner came with a group of persons to his house and allegedly attacked him leading to his death. The youths also attacked the victim's father 'fatally' and injured his mother. The ghastly incident took place at a village in Punjab's Talwandi Sabo.

Father and Son murdered over pet dog in Punjab.
Father and Son murdered over pet dog in Punjab. (ETV Bharat/File Photo)

Bathinda: In a case of double murder in Talwandi Sabo, Punjab, around half a dozen drunk miscreants alleged killed a father and his son late on Monday night. They arrived with sharp weapons and beat them up leading to their death. When the father came to save his son, he was also killed. Victim's mother who was present in the house was also attacked and injured. All these attacked took place over a domestic dog. The police have taken the bodies of the deceased into their custody and started searches to arrest the accused.

The deceased father and son have been identified as Mandir Singh (55) and Amrik Singh (32), residents of Jeevan Singh village, Talwandi Sabo. The incident took place at 9.30 pm. Two drug-addicted youths of the village arrived outside Mandir Singh's house and asked his son Amrik Singh to come out for 'taking away' the pet dog belonging to one of the accused. Four others were waiting along with the two accused.

Father who came to save the son also murdered

When there was an argument between them, the intoxicated youths along with their companions attacked Amrik Singh with sharp weapons. Seeing this, Mandir Singh went out to save his son, but the drug-addicted youths killed him and threw him away.

Seeing the incident, Mandir Singh's wife Darshan Kaur also came out, but the accused also injured her. Darshan Kaur has been admitted to a local private hospital, where her condition remains critical.

Murders took place over a puppy

According to the information received, this entire incident took place over a pet dog. According to the police, Amrik Singh had brought home a dog from the village. He thought the dog was a stray. But this dog belonged to the accused youth. The enraged youth reached Amrik Singh's house at night in search of him and killed him with sharp weapons.

After the incident, the police reached the spot late at night. Bathinda DSP Ishan Singla reached the spot. After taking possession of the dead bodies, investigation has been started. The police have identified the accused and searches are continuing to arrest them.

TAGGED:

