Youths Kill Father and Son over Pet Dog Issue at Punjab's Bathinda

Bathinda: In a case of double murder in Talwandi Sabo, Punjab, around half a dozen drunk miscreants alleged killed a father and his son late on Monday night. They arrived with sharp weapons and beat them up leading to their death. When the father came to save his son, he was also killed. Victim's mother who was present in the house was also attacked and injured. All these attacked took place over a domestic dog. The police have taken the bodies of the deceased into their custody and started searches to arrest the accused.

The deceased father and son have been identified as Mandir Singh (55) and Amrik Singh (32), residents of Jeevan Singh village, Talwandi Sabo. The incident took place at 9.30 pm. Two drug-addicted youths of the village arrived outside Mandir Singh's house and asked his son Amrik Singh to come out for 'taking away' the pet dog belonging to one of the accused. Four others were waiting along with the two accused.

Father who came to save the son also murdered

When there was an argument between them, the intoxicated youths along with their companions attacked Amrik Singh with sharp weapons. Seeing this, Mandir Singh went out to save his son, but the drug-addicted youths killed him and threw him away.