Youths At Increased Risk Of Incurring High Debts After Falling Prey to Online Gaming Scams

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 2, 2024, 1:12 PM IST

As per reports, fraudsters have been duping youths in rural areas with the help of mobile shop owners. Expecting high profits, the youths are falling prey to these scams and investing huge sums only to incur huge sums of debt.

Representative Photo (ANI)

Gadwala: Smartphones have emerged to be a bane in disguise with increasing cases of frauds being reported while playing online games. Most people who fall prey to these scams borrow money for playing these games and end up earning huge debts after being cheated.

Recently, two youths tried to die by suicide in Dharur and Kethidoddi Mandals within a week after losing money in online games. More than 20 youths in Dharur mandal alone have sunk into debts of up to Rs 5 crore due to online gaming apps.

As per reports, three youths from the Dharur Mandal Center lost up to Rs.60 lakhs in online gaming, out of which one youth sold two acres of land to pay the debts.

Five days ago, a person tried to die by suicide by drinking insecticide near a railway station. It is reported that the parents could take him home only after promising that they would pay the debt of Rs 25 lakhs incurred by their son.

Two youths belonging to two villages in Gadwal district have lost up to Rs 55 lakhs in online gaming. Another youth has lost up to Rs 30 lakh. Another young man, unable to bear the stress of debt borne after playing online games, died by suicide recently.

Some mobile phone shop owners have established contact with these online gaming operators and are baiting youths in the villages. Expecting high profits, the youths are falling prey to these scams and investing huge sums. The initial profits earned by them lure them into further investments, only to find themselves drowning in a pool of debt.

It has become a routine job for mobile shop managers to remain tight-lipped saying they know nothing about the scams. Many of them give out loans to young people at high interest rates without informing the parents. Parents are alerted only when their children have reached rock bottom and are being threatened to pay back.

Helpless parents are then having to sell everything to pay the amount. Satyanarayana, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Gadwala said that parents must have friendly chats with their kids to know about their daily activities.

"Unless parents talk to their children, they will not be able to know about what they are upto. If found that they are engaging in such scams, they must be counselled properly at the earliest," he said.

