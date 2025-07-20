Youth Threatens Nuh Mahila Congress President With Knife In Delhi; Police Launch Probe

Nuh (Haryana): Razia Bano, the Nuh district president of Mahila Congress in Haryana, was threatened with a knife by a youth in the Uttam Nagar area of Delhi on Saturday, which was caught on CCTV camera.

The youth, who tried to scare Razia with a knife, was caught by the local people, who handed him over to the police later.

Razia said she went to the Uttam Nagar market around 7 pm for some personal work when a youth, Ankit, had a mild argument with her over parking his scooter. When the dispute worsened, he passed obscene comments to her, which she opposed. Angered by this, Ankit pulled out a sharp weapon from the scooter and tried to attack Razia.

Seeing a fearless Razia arguing with the attacker, locals caught the attacker, thrashed him and handed him over to the Delhi police. A complaint has been filed by Razia demanding strict action, following which an investigation was launched by the police with the help of the CCTV footage.

Questioning the safety of women in Delhi, Razia said, "Women are not safe in Delhi. A knife was taken out in a crowded market over a trifle matter, which shows the desperation of the miscreants in the city. What has happened with me is not just an incident, but a regular happening with the women of Delhi. The incident could well be the outcome of a conspiracy hatched against me. Concrete steps must be taken to ensure women are safe."