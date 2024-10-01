Youth Steals Rs 40 Lakhs From Axis Bank In UP's Shamli, Threatening Manager With Suicide

Shamli (Uttar Pradesh): In a bizarre robbery incident in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, a young man stole Rs 40 lakhs from Axis Bank in a dramatic fashion. He initially entered the bank as a regular customer before heading directly to the manager's cabin.

Going there, he demanded Rs 40 lakhs from Naman Jain, the manager, with a suicide note in one hand and a pistol in the other hand. He threatened to die by suicide or kill the manager if he did not give the money. The manager called the cashier and gave Rs 40 lakhs to the youth. Immediately, the youth fled the scene. On receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and launched an investigation into the incident.

The bank robbery incident took place in the main branch of Axis Bank located on the main road in Dhimanpura of Shamli district headquarters here on Tuesday afternoon, a youth entered the cabin of manager Naman Jain with a suicide note.

The youth said that he had a home loan of Rs 38.5 lakhs. He said that due to non-payment of the loan, the house would be auctioned soon by the bank. Hence, he demanded Rs 40 lakhs and threatened to die by suicide or kill manager Naman Jain if he did not give the cash.

According to the police, the manager, who was scared of the threat of suicide or murder, called the bank cashier and gave Rs 40 lakhs to the youth. After this, the accused asked the manager to drop him till the gate of the bank branch. The manager did the same. After this, the accused youth fled with the cash.

After the incident, the manager informed the police about the incident. The information of the robbery of Rs 40 lakhs in broad daylight in the bank created a stir in the police department, after which the SP also reached the bank branch and inquired about the incident.

SP Shamli Ramsevak Gautam said that during the interrogation, the manager refused to identify the accused and also did not give any information regarding the presence of any weapon with him. However, another person has claimed that the accused has a pistol. The SP said that the police are investigating the case.

