Youth Murders Father, Sits Near Blood Soaked Body For Two Days In UP's Jhansi

Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh): In a disturbing incident that took place in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, a man named Ashish reportedly killed his father, Gopaldas, and kept the body inside their house for two days. The incident unfolded in the Chhaniya Pura area under the jurisdiction of the Kotwali police station.
Gopaldas, a 55-year-old physically challenged man, lived with his wife and his 25-year-old son Ashish. Due to a recent injury, Gopaldas's wife went to Talbehat to stay with their daughter. This left only Gopaldas and Ashish in their home.
For two days, the door to their house remained closed, arousing suspicion among the neighbours. Concerned by the unusual silence and the fact that neither Gopaldas nor Ashish had been seen or heard from, the neighbours decided to break open the door to check if everything was alright.
On entering the house, the neighbours were met with a gruesome scene. They found Gopaldas's body, wrapped in a cloth and soaked in blood, lying on the floor. Ashish was found sitting near the body, seemingly indifferent to the presence of the neighbours and the condition of his father.