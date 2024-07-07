Youth Murders Father, Sits Near Blood Soaked Body For Two Days In UP's Jhansi

Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh): In a disturbing incident that took place in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, a man named Ashish reportedly killed his father, Gopaldas, and kept the body inside their house for two days. The incident unfolded in the Chhaniya Pura area under the jurisdiction of the Kotwali police station.

SP Gopinath Soni speaking to the media in Jhansi (ETV Bharat)

Gopaldas, a 55-year-old physically challenged man, lived with his wife and his 25-year-old son Ashish. Due to a recent injury, Gopaldas's wife went to Talbehat to stay with their daughter. This left only Gopaldas and Ashish in their home.

For two days, the door to their house remained closed, arousing suspicion among the neighbours. Concerned by the unusual silence and the fact that neither Gopaldas nor Ashish had been seen or heard from, the neighbours decided to break open the door to check if everything was alright.

On entering the house, the neighbours were met with a gruesome scene. They found Gopaldas's body, wrapped in a cloth and soaked in blood, lying on the floor. Ashish was found sitting near the body, seemingly indifferent to the presence of the neighbours and the condition of his father.

The neighbours immediately informed the police. SP City Gopinath Soni and his team arrived at the scene to investigate. Based on preliminary observations, the police suspect that Ashish, who is known to be a drug addict, killed his father in an intoxicated state. The weapon used is believed to be a blade or a similar sharp object.

Ashish was taken into custody for questioning. The police are trying to determine the exact motive behind the murder. They are also investigating Ashish's state of mind and any possible triggers that could have led to this violent act.

Gopaldas's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to establish the cause of death and gather more evidence. The police assured that once the results of the post-mortem and further investigations are available, appropriate legal action will be taken against Ashish.

