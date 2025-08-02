Youth Make A Mark in Uttarakhand Panchayat Polls

Dehradun: The three-tier Panchayat elections held in Uttarakhand amidst a lot of controversies have proved to be a fertile ground for youngsters who might be looking at a greater role in state politics in the times to come.

It was 21 years and 3 months old Priyanka Negi of Adarsh Gram Sarkot of Gairsain block of Chamoli district who became the youngest Pradhan in the district. She got 421 votes while her rival Priyanka Devi got 235 votes. A graduate in political science, she is the daughter of a previous Pradhan Rajendra Negi. Her village has been adopted by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Meanwhile, 21 years and 6 months old Kanchan has become Pradhan of Nakot Gusain village in Tholdahar block of Tehri Garhwal. She has completed her intermediate from Government Inter College (GIC) Mandkhal and is the youngest of four siblings. Her father Girish works as a mason while her mother is a housewife.

Saddened by the public representatives forgetting their promises, she decided to contest the elections. Her priority is to help the needy people by ensuring roads in her village, drinking water and providing necessary documents.

Even Tanuja Bisht has been elected as the Pradhan in Shaktipur Bunga Gram Panchayat of Champawat district at the age of 21 years. A science graduate, she wants to develop the village by becoming a partner in the development with youthful thinking.

The Pradhan of Kui Gram Panchayat of Pabau block of Pauri Garhwal, Sakshi, is 22 years old and has done BCT from Dehradun. She has decided to use technology to develop her village. Similar in age is Isha, who has been elected the Pradhan of Quirijimiya Gram Panchayat of Munsyari block in Pithoragarh district. With a B.Ed degree, she wants to develop her village by encouraging youth to participate in the development process.

The post of Pradhan in Bandwara village of Dasoli block in Chamoli district has been won by 23-year-old Nitin Negi through the tossing of a coin following a tie with his rival Ravindra.

On the other hand, Ishita Sajwan became the youngest Zilla Panchayat member from Kot in Chamba block of Tehri Garhwal district. The 27-year-old received higher education in cities like Delhi and Pune. A resident of Gajna, she has an MBA and an MA in Psychology.

For the last three years, she had been working with a nongovernmental organisation (NGO) to bring about a change in the lives of the children in the hills. The struggle and needs of the people inspired her to do something while living in the mountains. She decided to become an elected public representative to ensure basic facilities like roads, drinking water, employment and education, etc, for the people.