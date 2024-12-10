ETV Bharat / bharat

Youth Hacks Couple To Death In Jhansi Village

The accused has been arrested though family members suspect the involvement of some insider in the murder. An investigation is underway to ascertain the motive

People outside the Gursarain Community Health Center where the bodies of the couple were taken (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Jhansi: In a gruesome incident, a couple of Kutora village in the Todifatehpur Police Station area of the district was hacked to death in front of their children and other villagers on Tuesday morning.

The accused has been arrested though family members suspect the involvement of some insider in the murder. An investigation is underway and the motive of the killer would be known after the completion of it.

Kailash Narayan said his son Pushpendra (40) and daughter-in-law Sangeeta (35) were home with their children. At around 8 am on Tuesday, a young man from the village knocked at the door of the house. He had a sword with him. As soon as the door was opened, he attacked both of them with the sword. At that time, both their children were in the house. Petrified by the sudden attack, the couple ran out of their house in a bid to save themselves. But the attacker chased and hacked them in front of the villagers who gathered hearing the hullabaloo. After this, the accused and others fled the spot.

On receiving information, Todifatehpur PS station in-charge Devesh Kumar Upadhyay, who reached the spot with the force, said the grievously injured couple were taken to the Gursarain Community Health Center, where the doctor declared them dead upon arrival. The assailant has been arrested and is being interrogated. A forensic team reached the spot to collect evidence and police are investigating what led the accused to attack the couple.

