Youth Faints And Dies During Forest Guard Recruitment Physical Test In Chhattisgarh's Kanker

Kanker: A tragic incident occurred at the Sainik Ground in Kanker, Chhattisgarh, where a physical test was being conducted for Forest Guard recruitment. Candidates from across the state had gathered to participate in the test. At around 8 am, a young man entered the 200-metre race. However, after running just 50 metres, he suddenly fainted and collapsed on the ground.
The Forest Guard recruitment officers and staff present at the spot immediately rushed the unconscious youth to the district hospital. Unfortunately, the doctors declared him dead after examination. The deceased has been identified as Mahendra Kumar, a resident of Narharpur Kaswahi village, who had travelled to Kanker to take part in the physical test.
Kanker Police Investigation: Kanker TI Manish Nagar confirmed that the incident was reported in the morning. He said, "A case has been registered, and a post-mortem is being conducted. The exact cause of death will be determined after the investigation."
The physical test for the Forest Guard recruitment is being conducted statewide since December 4. There has been significant enthusiasm among the candidates, with a total of 29,000 applicants vying for 120 posts in the Forest Guard department.
