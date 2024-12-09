ETV Bharat / bharat

Youth Faints And Dies During Forest Guard Recruitment Physical Test In Chhattisgarh's Kanker

A young man collapsed after running 50 meters in a 200-meter race during a Forest Guard recruitment test at Sainik Ground, Kanker, early morning.

A tragic incident occurred at the Sainik Ground in Kanker, Chhattisgarh, where a physical test was being conducted for Forest Guard recruitment.
A physical test is being conducted for the recruitment of forest guards at the Sainik Ground in Kanker, Chhattisgarh, on Monday (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Kanker: A tragic incident occurred at the Sainik Ground in Kanker, Chhattisgarh, where a physical test was being conducted for Forest Guard recruitment. Candidates from across the state had gathered to participate in the test. At around 8 am, a young man entered the 200-metre race. However, after running just 50 metres, he suddenly fainted and collapsed on the ground.

The Forest Guard recruitment officers and staff present at the spot immediately rushed the unconscious youth to the district hospital. Unfortunately, the doctors declared him dead after examination. The deceased has been identified as Mahendra Kumar, a resident of Narharpur Kaswahi village, who had travelled to Kanker to take part in the physical test.

Kanker Police Investigation: Kanker TI Manish Nagar confirmed that the incident was reported in the morning. He said, "A case has been registered, and a post-mortem is being conducted. The exact cause of death will be determined after the investigation."

The physical test for the Forest Guard recruitment is being conducted statewide since December 4. There has been significant enthusiasm among the candidates, with a total of 29,000 applicants vying for 120 posts in the Forest Guard department.

