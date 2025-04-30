Youth Dies In Delhi; Family Cries Custodial Torture

New Delhi: The death of a 19-year-old boy in the custody of Kapashera Police of ​​​​south-west Delhi has led to tension in the area as the family staged a blockade by placing the corpse on the road. They have alleged that the victim, identified as Ravi, died in police custody due to unbearable torture.

The situation was further exacerbated after an angry mob started pelting stones at the police on their arrival to collect the body of the deceased for an autopsy. The blockade was lifted after rounds of persuasion and assurances by the police.

Surendra Chaudhary, DCP (South-West Delhi), said, "During patrolling, the police detained three youths, of whom a minor was left on the spot. While the other two were being brought to Vasant Kunj after medical examination, both the youths tried to escape from police custody. In the ensuing chaos, Ravi sustained a serious head injury and was immediately taken to the hospital, where he died. The other youth is still undergoing treatment at the hospital."

The victim, Ravi. (ETV Bharat)

Following the incident, a heavy police force has been deployed in the area to assuage the situation. The family alleged that the police took Ravi and his friend to the forest and beat them brutally, following which Ravi succumbed to his injuries.

Police said the incident will be investigated impartially, and strict action will be taken against the guilty. The people of Kapashera have been asked not to disrupt law and order in the area.