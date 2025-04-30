ETV Bharat / bharat

Youth Dies In Delhi; Family Cries Custodial Torture

The victim's family blocked the road by placing the corpse, alleging Ravi died in police custody due to torture. They pelted stones at the police.

The place where the victim tried to flee from the police.
The place where the victim tried to flee from the police. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 30, 2025 at 5:28 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: The death of a 19-year-old boy in the custody of Kapashera Police of ​​​​south-west Delhi has led to tension in the area as the family staged a blockade by placing the corpse on the road. They have alleged that the victim, identified as Ravi, died in police custody due to unbearable torture.

The situation was further exacerbated after an angry mob started pelting stones at the police on their arrival to collect the body of the deceased for an autopsy. The blockade was lifted after rounds of persuasion and assurances by the police.

Surendra Chaudhary, DCP (South-West Delhi), said, "During patrolling, the police detained three youths, of whom a minor was left on the spot. While the other two were being brought to Vasant Kunj after medical examination, both the youths tried to escape from police custody. In the ensuing chaos, Ravi sustained a serious head injury and was immediately taken to the hospital, where he died. The other youth is still undergoing treatment at the hospital."

The victim, Ravi.
The victim, Ravi. (ETV Bharat)

Following the incident, a heavy police force has been deployed in the area to assuage the situation. The family alleged that the police took Ravi and his friend to the forest and beat them brutally, following which Ravi succumbed to his injuries.

Police said the incident will be investigated impartially, and strict action will be taken against the guilty. The people of Kapashera have been asked not to disrupt law and order in the area.

Also Read:

  1. Mystery Solved: Missing KR Nagar Trio Found Dead In Submerged Car
  2. Family Man 3 Actor Rohit Basfore Found Dead In Guwahati, Murder Suspected

New Delhi: The death of a 19-year-old boy in the custody of Kapashera Police of ​​​​south-west Delhi has led to tension in the area as the family staged a blockade by placing the corpse on the road. They have alleged that the victim, identified as Ravi, died in police custody due to unbearable torture.

The situation was further exacerbated after an angry mob started pelting stones at the police on their arrival to collect the body of the deceased for an autopsy. The blockade was lifted after rounds of persuasion and assurances by the police.

Surendra Chaudhary, DCP (South-West Delhi), said, "During patrolling, the police detained three youths, of whom a minor was left on the spot. While the other two were being brought to Vasant Kunj after medical examination, both the youths tried to escape from police custody. In the ensuing chaos, Ravi sustained a serious head injury and was immediately taken to the hospital, where he died. The other youth is still undergoing treatment at the hospital."

The victim, Ravi.
The victim, Ravi. (ETV Bharat)

Following the incident, a heavy police force has been deployed in the area to assuage the situation. The family alleged that the police took Ravi and his friend to the forest and beat them brutally, following which Ravi succumbed to his injuries.

Police said the incident will be investigated impartially, and strict action will be taken against the guilty. The people of Kapashera have been asked not to disrupt law and order in the area.

Also Read:

  1. Mystery Solved: Missing KR Nagar Trio Found Dead In Submerged Car
  2. Family Man 3 Actor Rohit Basfore Found Dead In Guwahati, Murder Suspected

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KAPASHERA POLICE STATIONCUSTODIAL TORTURESCP SW DELHIVASANT KUNJYOUTH DIES IN DELHI

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.