ETV Bharat / bharat

Youth Dies After Sitting On Firecracker Box To Win Bet, Six Friends Arrested

A youth named Shabarish died from injuries sustained in a firecracker explosion caused by friends in Weavers Colony, Konanakunte, on October 31.

A tragic incident has come to light involving a youth, who died due to the reckless behaviour of friends with firecrackers.
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 16 minutes ago

Updated : 4 minutes ago

Bengaluru: A tragic incident has come to light involving a youth, who died due to the reckless behaviour of friends with firecrackers. The incident occurred in Weavers Colony, under the Konanakunte Police Station, on October 31. The victim, identified as Shabarish, sustained serious injuries from a firecracker explosion and ultimately succumbed to his injuries on November 2.

A case has been registered at Konanakunte Police Station and six people have been arrested in this connection. The incident has been captured on CCTV. On October 31, the youths, who were bursting firecrackers while intoxicated put a box on top of the firecracker and challenged Shabarish to sit on the box. Shabarish, who was also intoxicated, said that if he sat on the box till the firecrackers burst, he should be given an auto-rickshaw. When his friends agreed, Shabarish accepted the challenge.

His friends made Shabarish sit on a box and then lit a heavy firecracker. As a result, he suffered severe burns to his private parts from the explosion. He was quickly taken to Victoria Hospital for treatment, but he passed away on November 2.

The Konanakunte police registered a case in connection with the incident and arrested the accused Naveen, Dinkar, Satyavelu, Karthik, Satish and Santhosh, DCP Bengaluru South Division Lokesh B Jagalasar said.

Read more: Diwali Firecracker Blast In Puri Leaves One Dead, Two Critical

Bengaluru: A tragic incident has come to light involving a youth, who died due to the reckless behaviour of friends with firecrackers. The incident occurred in Weavers Colony, under the Konanakunte Police Station, on October 31. The victim, identified as Shabarish, sustained serious injuries from a firecracker explosion and ultimately succumbed to his injuries on November 2.

A case has been registered at Konanakunte Police Station and six people have been arrested in this connection. The incident has been captured on CCTV. On October 31, the youths, who were bursting firecrackers while intoxicated put a box on top of the firecracker and challenged Shabarish to sit on the box. Shabarish, who was also intoxicated, said that if he sat on the box till the firecrackers burst, he should be given an auto-rickshaw. When his friends agreed, Shabarish accepted the challenge.

His friends made Shabarish sit on a box and then lit a heavy firecracker. As a result, he suffered severe burns to his private parts from the explosion. He was quickly taken to Victoria Hospital for treatment, but he passed away on November 2.

The Konanakunte police registered a case in connection with the incident and arrested the accused Naveen, Dinkar, Satyavelu, Karthik, Satish and Santhosh, DCP Bengaluru South Division Lokesh B Jagalasar said.

Read more: Diwali Firecracker Blast In Puri Leaves One Dead, Two Critical

Last Updated : 4 minutes ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

YOUTH DIES IN FIRECRACKER EXPLOSIONFIRECRACKER EXPLOSIONBET ON FIRECRACKER BURSTINGYOUTH DIES IN FIRECRACKER EXPLOSION

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Trump Vs Harris: As America Votes, Here Is What To Expect In World's Most-Watched Election

Fading Literature: Delhi's Famed Urdu Bazaar On Last Legs

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.