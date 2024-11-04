ETV Bharat / bharat

Youth Dies After Sitting On Firecracker Box To Win Bet, Six Friends Arrested

Bengaluru: A tragic incident has come to light involving a youth, who died due to the reckless behaviour of friends with firecrackers. The incident occurred in Weavers Colony, under the Konanakunte Police Station, on October 31. The victim, identified as Shabarish, sustained serious injuries from a firecracker explosion and ultimately succumbed to his injuries on November 2.

A case has been registered at Konanakunte Police Station and six people have been arrested in this connection. The incident has been captured on CCTV. On October 31, the youths, who were bursting firecrackers while intoxicated put a box on top of the firecracker and challenged Shabarish to sit on the box. Shabarish, who was also intoxicated, said that if he sat on the box till the firecrackers burst, he should be given an auto-rickshaw. When his friends agreed, Shabarish accepted the challenge.

His friends made Shabarish sit on a box and then lit a heavy firecracker. As a result, he suffered severe burns to his private parts from the explosion. He was quickly taken to Victoria Hospital for treatment, but he passed away on November 2.