ETV Bharat / bharat

Youth Captured By Ukrainian Forces Resident Of Morbi, Went To Russia For Studies: Gujarat Police

Morbi: The Gujarat police on Wednesday confirmed that 22-year-old Majoti Sahil Mohamed Hussein, who surrendered to Ukrainian forces while fighting alongside the Russian military, was a resident of Morbi town in the state and had gone to Russia for studies. When reporters tried to contact Hussein’s family members at their home in the Kalika plot area of Morbi town, his mother refused to disclose anything. She then left for an unidentified location after locking the house.

“As per a preliminary probe, Sahil (Hussein) was a resident of Morbi and went to Russia for further studies several years ago. We also learnt that he was sent to jail after being caught in a drug-related case there,” Inspector General of Rajkot Range Ashok Kumar Yadav told PTI.

The senior IPS officer said the local police are investigating the matter from various angles, including how and when he acquired a passport, a visa and his links. The Ukrainian military announced on Tuesday that an Indian national fighting alongside the Russian forces had surrendered.

The 63rd Mechanised Brigade of the Ukrainian military released a video of the Indian national, who identified himself as Majoti Sahil Mohamed Hussein from Gujarat. Citing The Kyiv Independent newspaper, the Ukrainian military said the 22-year-old came to Russia to study at a university.

In the video, Hussein said he was sentenced to seven years in a Russian prison on drug-related charges and was offered the opportunity to sign a contract with the Russian military to avoid further punishment.