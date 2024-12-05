Youth Attacked With Knife On Haryana's Narnaul Court Premises; Advocates Stage Protest

Miscreants attacked a youth with a knife on the court premises in Narnaul, Mahendragarh, Haryana, on Thursday.

Mahendragarh: Miscreants attacked a youth with a knife and a screwdriver on the court premises in Narnaul, Mahendragarh, Haryana. Soon after the attack, they managed to escape from the spot.

According to the police, Sonu, a resident of Surani village of Narnaul, had come to the court of Narnaul and was going towards the court from the advocates' chamber when the miscreants already sitting inside the court premises attacked him with a knife and a screwdriver. After the attack, Sonu fell to the ground and suffered grievous injuries. After this, the attackers fled the spot. Seeing the whole incident, the lawyers rushed to the spot and shifted the injured youth Sonu to a private hospital by ambulance. It is learnt that Sonu's condition has remained critical since the attack.

According to the police, the motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained, but previous enmity is being told as the reason for the attack. After the attack on the court premises, advocates raised slogans condemning the attack on the youth. The agitating advocates alleged that many incidents took place on the court precincts earlier also.

Narnaul Bar Association President Manjeet Yadav alleged that the advocates are angry about the incident and further stated that such an incident on the court premises is a lapse in security and a failure of the police. It may be recalled that a few months ago, a fight ensued between two groups on the court premises.