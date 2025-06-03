Youth Arrested In Punjab's Tarn Taran For Sharing Sensitive Info With Pakistan

Tarn Taran: The counter-intelligence unit of Punjab Police on Tuesday arrested a youth from Punjab's Tarn Taran on charges of espionage for Pakistan and seized several suspicious items from him.

According to police, the youth, identified as Gangandeep Singh of Mohalla Rodupur, has shared sensitive military information related to Operation Sindoor with Pakistan.

"As per preliminary investigation, the accused was in contact with a Khaliatani supporter, Gopal Singh Chawla, who has been living in Pakistan for five years. He shared many sensitive information about army activities and deployment of soldiers in strategic locations during Operation Sindoor, which can become a serious threat to national security," Tarn Taran SSP Abhimanyu said.

So far, five people from Punjab have been arrested on suspicion of espionage, who have been found to have links with Pakistan. According to information provided by the police, the accused is addicted to drugs and was involved in spaying for money. The police have recovered a mobile phone from him, which had intelligence information that he used to share with ISI agents.

Apart from this, information about more than 20 contacts related to ISI has also been found. The evidence of financial transactions with Pakistani officials has also been obtained, which could lead to major revelations in future.