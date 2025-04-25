ETV Bharat / bharat

'Your Grandmother, When She Was PM, Sent A Letter Praising': SC Rebukes Rahul Gandhi For Remarks On Savarkar

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday put on hold the trial court order issuing a summon to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in connection with his controversial remarks against Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, but warned the Leader of Opposition to desist from making derogatory remarks against the freedom fighter, or else would have to face consequences if such remarks were made in future.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising justices Dipankar Datta and Manmohan. At the outset, Justice Datta objected to Gandhi's controversial remarks against Savarkar, and asked if Mahatma Gandhi could be called the servant of the British merely because he used the term "your faithful servant" in his letters to the Viceroy. Senior advocate A M Singhvi represented Gandhi before the bench. The bench said Gandhi was in Maharashtra and he made this statement there. “He is worshipped there. Don't do this”, said the bench.

Justice Datta said, “Let him not make irresponsible statements about the freedom fighters”, and asked, “is this the way you treat freedom fighters?" Justice Datta asked Gandhi’s counsel, “Does your client know Mahatma Gandhi also used ‘your faithful servant' while addressing the Viceroy? Does your client know that his grandmother, when she was the Prime Minister, also sent a letter praising the gentleman (Savarkar)….”.

Justice Datta said one would not treat freedom fighters like this when the person knows the history. “Why do you comment like this?" Justice Datta asked Singhvi.

The apex court decided to put on hold the proceedings but on the condition that he would not make any such statements in future. "But we will restrain you. Let's be clear, any further statement and we will take suo moto and no question of sanction!”, said the bench.

The bench said the freedom fighters have given freedom to this country. Gandhi moved the apex court challenging an order of the Allahabad High Court which declined to quash summons against him in a case of defamatory remarks against Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.