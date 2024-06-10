'Your Developed India Campaign Will Move Forward at Double Speed:' Adani Foundation Chairperson Congratulates PM

New Delhi: Adani Foundation chairperson and Gautam Adani's wife Priti Adani congratulated Narendra Modi for his consecutive third term as Prime Minister. In a post on X, Priti Adani wrote that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi the 'Developed India' campaign will move forward at double speed in Modi 3.0.

"Congratulations to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on taking oath for his historic third term. Under your able leadership, the country has touched new heights of progress in the last 10 years. And we are confident that in the coming years, your 'Developed India' campaign will move forward at double the speed," Priti Adani said in a post on X.

Priti Adani with her husband Gautam Adani also attended Narendra Modi's oath ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the oath of office for his third successive term at an impressive ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, which was also attended by leaders from India's neighbourhood and Indian Ocean region.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Narendra Modi, followed by other members of his team of ministers. Apart from two terms as Prime Minister beginning in 2014, Narendra Modi also has the distinction of being the longest-serving Chief Minister of Gujarat, with his term spanning from October 2001 to May 2014.

PM Modi led the BJP-led NDA to a third successive victory in the Lok Sabha polls. The BJP won an absolute majority on its own in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls, winning 282 and 303 seats, respectively.

PM Modi leads an NDA coalition with 292 seats in the Parliament and has laid thrust on making India a developed nation by 2047. Born on September 17, 1950, in a small town in Gujarat, his family belonged to the 'other backward class' which is among the marginalised sections of society.

In his initial years, he worked with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and later devoted himself to politics, working with the Bharatiya Janata Party organisation at the national and state levels. A meeting of the union cabinet is likely to take place at 5 pm today.