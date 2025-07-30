‘Your Conduct Does Not Inspire Confidence’, SC To Justice Yashwant Varma In Cash Discovery Row

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday told the counsel representing High Court Judge Justice Yashwant Varma that his client’s conduct does not inspire confidence, as it shot a volley of probing questions at the judge, who sought invalidation of a report by an in-house inquiry panel. The judges' panel had found him guilty of misconduct in the cash discovery row.

A bench comprising justices Dipankar Datta and AG Masih said, “The law is that an in-house procedure has been in place for almost 30 years. All the judges know or are supposed to know (what the procedure is). All judges take an oath to abide by the Constitution. All judges know that this is how their conduct will be regulated once they assume the office of a judge….”

Justice Datta asked senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Justice Varma, is the Parliament is bound to accept the Chief Justice of India’s recommendation. “Mr Sibal, the procedural inquiry, which is contemplated in the in-house procedure, could be like this: initially, the material before the CJI ordering a deeper probe could be scanty. No action is taken, and no withdrawal of judicial work, no transfer, and no removal (of the judge) is out of the question,” observed Justice Datta.

The bench said that after the inquiry is completed, a report is submitted, and the CJI feels that this is a case that warrants being reported, and based on the material, the charges are serious, and a removal exercise can be undertaken. “It is entirely up to the Parliament to accept it or not. It is not binding. It is just a recommendation that there is material for which a learned judge should proceed… it is not removal that is advised…,” observed the bench.

Justice Datta asked Justice Varma why he appeared before the in-house inquiry committee and did not challenge it then and there, and he should have come earlier to the apex court against the in-house inquiry panel's report.

The bench said Justice Varma did not approach the apex court for the removal of the cash-burning video, and he should have earlier raised the points, which he is presently raising, against the in-house inquiry committee. Sibal said it is his client’s fundamental right to raise it.

The bench observed that his conduct did not inspire confidence since he chose to move the apex court belatedly after an in-house committee constituted by the CJI arrived at findings against him.

“There, your conduct does not inspire confidence… We did not want to say this, but your conduct says a lot. You could have come. Some judgments say that once you submit to the authority, there is a possibility of a favourable finding. Once the result is not palatable…”, said Justice Dutta. Sibal said if his fundamental right is affected, then he can certainly challenge it. “We are not on waiver. We are just conducting. For a person who is invoking the Article 32 jurisdiction, his conduct is also relevant… The conduct is what is required. Why did you appear (before the committee)…,” said Justice Datta.

Sibal submitted that the in-house inquiry panel's recommendation for his removal is unconstitutional and emphasised that a recommendation of proceedings for removal in this manner would set a dangerous precedent. After hearing detailed arguments, the bench reserved its judgment on his plea seeking invalidation of a report by an in-house inquiry panel, which found him guilty of misconduct in the cash discovery row.