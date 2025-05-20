ETV Bharat / bharat

Your Child’s Digital Report Card: Learning Or Losing Out? The Hidden Costs Of Edtech In India

New Delhi: India is quickly adopting artificial intelligence (AI) and edtech innovations in education, and the big question is: Are we positively impacting children's learning or just paying for children to not learn by substituting real learning with the latest flashy distractions?

Before the pandemic, there was a push for online education. However, the pandemic has propelled online education into the limelight. Since then, AI-powered learning apps like Byju's, Vedantu, and WhiteHat Jr have become well-known products made available to millions of children all over the country. They claim to offer a repertoire of personalised and adaptive modes of learning. However, many psychologists, educators, and child development experts are starting to warn against the unintended consequences that providing children with prolonged exposure to screens offers.

For example, according to research from the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), children aged 6 to 14 are reporting record levels of digital fatigue, behavioural problems due to screen addiction, and drastically reduced attention spans. Because students are spending more time engaging with screens than with their teachers or peers, children are losing core cognitive and emotional skills such as writing, comprehension, and critical thinking.

“Just because children are spending time on screens doesn’t mean they’re learning,” said Dr. Sangeeta Bhatia, Principal of KIIT World School, Delhi, in an interview with ETV Bharat. “We often assume that using an app means understanding the subject, but that’s not always true. Real learning happens when children ASK questions, reflect, and connect with what they’re learning.”

Bhatia stressed the importance of blending digital tools with active teaching. “Many edtech platforms are designed to keep kids interested, but interest isn’t the same as understanding. A child may click through a lesson, but who checks if they’ve truly grasped the concept? Especially for children from less privileged backgrounds, screen time without support can make learning even harder.”

As if that weren't enough, experts also discuss the reality that the digital divide has exacerbated already inequitable learning. While privileged families can afford a premium subscription to internet service or the latest devices and hi-tech products, students of low-income and rural households are often sharing mobile phones and depending on inconsistent internet connectivity. Girls are disproportionately affected, frequently being the first to lose access to digital resources in households with limited devices.