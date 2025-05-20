Your Child’s Digital Report Card: Learning Or Losing Out? The Hidden Costs Of Edtech In India

New Delhi: India is quickly adopting artificial intelligence (AI) and edtech innovations in education, and the big question is: Are we positively impacting children's learning or just paying for children to not learn by substituting real learning with the latest flashy distractions?
Before the pandemic, there was a push for online education. However, the pandemic has propelled online education into the limelight. Since then, AI-powered learning apps like Byju's, Vedantu, and WhiteHat Jr have become well-known products made available to millions of children all over the country. They claim to offer a repertoire of personalised and adaptive modes of learning. However, many psychologists, educators, and child development experts are starting to warn against the unintended consequences that providing children with prolonged exposure to screens offers.
For example, according to research from the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), children aged 6 to 14 are reporting record levels of digital fatigue, behavioural problems due to screen addiction, and drastically reduced attention spans. Because students are spending more time engaging with screens than with their teachers or peers, children are losing core cognitive and emotional skills such as writing, comprehension, and critical thinking.
“Just because children are spending time on screens doesn’t mean they’re learning,” said Dr. Sangeeta Bhatia, Principal of KIIT World School, Delhi, in an interview with ETV Bharat. “We often assume that using an app means understanding the subject, but that’s not always true. Real learning happens when children ASK questions, reflect, and connect with what they’re learning.”
Bhatia stressed the importance of blending digital tools with active teaching. “Many edtech platforms are designed to keep kids interested, but interest isn’t the same as understanding. A child may click through a lesson, but who checks if they’ve truly grasped the concept? Especially for children from less privileged backgrounds, screen time without support can make learning even harder.”
As if that weren't enough, experts also discuss the reality that the digital divide has exacerbated already inequitable learning. While privileged families can afford a premium subscription to internet service or the latest devices and hi-tech products, students of low-income and rural households are often sharing mobile phones and depending on inconsistent internet connectivity. Girls are disproportionately affected, frequently being the first to lose access to digital resources in households with limited devices.
At the same time, edtech’s business model, driven by engagement metrics and parental anxiety, raises questions about children’s data privacy. In the absence of robust government regulation, platforms continue to harvest personal and behavioural data, often without informed consent or adequate safeguards.
“We must not confuse screen time with real learning,” said Prof. (Dr) Charru Malhotra of the Indian Institute of Public Administration. “Tapping and swiping on an app doesn’t guarantee understanding. Many edtech platforms prioritise engagement over depth, turning learning into entertainment. While technology can be a powerful aid, it should support, not replace, the teacher.”
Malhotra further emphasised the potential of AI and machine learning in education, but with strong caveats. “With proper use of AI and machine learning, we can begin to distinguish between passive screen time and meaningful learning, enabling more targeted interventions. But without regulation and equitable access, especially for underprivileged children, we risk widening the learning gap and handing over education to profit-driven algorithms.”
The government has so far relied on voluntary codes of conduct to manage edtech practices, leaving critical gaps in enforcement, data protection, and curriculum alignment. Meanwhile, parents and schools are being urged to monitor screen time, evaluate app permissions, and prioritise real-world interaction and exploration.
Dr Bhatia summed it up poignantly, “Technology should be a helping hand, not a shortcut. If we mistake screen time for real learning, we may be giving children access to information, but not the skills to make sense of it.”
