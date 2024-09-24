ETV Bharat / bharat

'Younger Animals And Calves Getting Infected More': Deadly Lumpy Skin Disease Makes Comeback In Rajasthan; 16 New Cases Reported

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 7 minutes ago

Dr Akhilesh Pandey, Acting Deputy Director of Multipurpose Veterinary Hospital Mokhapada, said that 16 cases of Lumpy Skin Disease have been reported in the last four days. The cases reported so far include the animals rescued by the Municipal Corporation and the cattle breeders. Veterinary experts emphasized on isolating the infected animals from healthy ones to contain the virus.

A cattle is being vaccinated to protect it from lumpy skin disease, in Rajasthan
A cattle is being vaccinated to protect it from lumpy skin disease, in Rajasthan (ANI)

Kota (Rajasthan): The deadly viral lumpy skin disease (LSD), which killed thousands of cattle in the country in recent years, is witnessing a resurgence in Rajasthan's Kota with at least 16 cases reported in the last four days, a top Animal Husbandry officer said on Tuesday.

Dr. Akhilesh Pandey, Acting Deputy Director of Multipurpose Veterinary Hospital Mokhapada, said that in the last four days, 16 cattle were brought to the hospital after getting infected with lumpy skin disease virus. Of these, 12 cattle were rescued from the roads by the Municipal Corporation and sent to the Gaushala, Pandey said adding seven have been admitted to the hospital.

Pandey said that five cattle have been kept in the Kain House of the Municipal Corporation itself. He said that four cattle raised at home have also been found infected with the deadly viral disease which are being taken care of by their owners after giving them medicine.

Dr Pandey said that the department has adequate supply of medicines for the cattle. He also appealed to the cow breeders to get the animals vaccinated and quarantine the infected cows from healthy animals to contain the spread of the disease.

Veterinary doctor Dr Mamta Gupta said that the risk of infection is also very high in other cows.

“Lumpy skin disease virus spreads immediately from one cow to another, so infected cows need to be kept in isolation,” she said.

Meanwhile the department has kept the infected cows in isolation in the hospital, while the Municipal Corporation has also been alerted in this regard. Samples of cows found infected have also been taken, which were sent to the laboratory for examination. However, Dr. Gupta said that the symptoms seen in the infected animals this year are fewer as compared to last year.

“This time fewer symptoms are visible. Instead of adult animals, younger animals and calves are getting infected more,” Dr Gupta added.

