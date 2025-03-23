Young RLD Leader Amit Chaudhary, Out On Morning Walk, Dies Of Cardiac Arrest In UP's Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr: Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Amit Chaudhary died of a suspected cardiac arrest in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, sources said on Sunday.

According to sources, the incident took place when Amit went outside of his home for a morning walk on March 20. After the walk, Amit reached his maternal uncle's plot in the nearby village of Habibpur and stood in the way, they added.

At that time, the CCTV footage displayed that he was seen suddenly falling to the ground before his death. He also tried to hold himself against a wall, but within a few seconds, he became unconscious.

It is learnt that the 28-year-old RLD leader earlier had no complaints about his heart and chest. Amit was the secretary of the Khurja unit of RLD and a close aide to Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary. He used to live with his parents in Madanpur village, and his marriage was fixed recently, sources added. RLD expressed grief over the sudden demise of Amit.

RLD Bulandshahr President Pankaj Pradhan said, "Amit was a cheerful person whose sudden demise left his family in deep shock. And RLD has also lost its true soldier."

According to Doctor Hitesh Kaushik, stress affects the human brain, heart and all internal organs. A wrong diet, untimely eating and continuous consumption of alcohol can weaken the heart, added Dr Kaushik.